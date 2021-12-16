Is it covid or flu? Check out what is known about the new influenza strain

Salvador faces an outbreak of the influenza A H3N2 virus. In the last 24 hours alone, the city registered 31 new cases of flu. These numbers bring the Bahian capital closer to what specialists consider an epidemic. With this situation, in addition to concern about covid-19, the population should also be aware of flu symptoms. And the difficulty in differentiating the two diseases also exists.

Another problem is that, according to information released by Folha de S. Paulo, the new influenza strain is resistant to the influenza vaccines applied so far. Updated annually, next year’s vaccines should have protection for the new strain, called Darwin, something that has not yet been contemplated.

In Salvador, vaccines continue to be applied only to people in the risk group – health workers, children between six months and 6 years; pregnant and postpartum women; people over 60 years of age; indigenous peoples and quilombolas and people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities. Compared to covid-19, the new strain of Influenza is less lethal in people in the risk group, but its symptoms are usually stronger.

They are: High fever, chills, headache and malaise. In children, the disease can progress to pneumonia and otitis, and the elderly present the main risk group for severe symptoms, especially those over 70 years of age.

For specialists, the outbreaks in cities like Salvador, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are associated with the relaxation of measures against covid-19, with events happening, for example.

The use of a mask is still important, not only for covid-19, but also for the flu. As well as social distancing. Other measures, available on the Fiocruz website, include: cleaning your hands frequently, eating well and staying hydrated, in addition to not sharing personal items such as towels, glasses, cutlery and pillows.