‘It was Galiotte who won, Leila didn’t win any b***’

“We hope, as a Palmeirense, that she can also have the opportunity to win,” said Felipe Melo about Leila Pereira

the steering wheel Felipe Melthe participated in the podcast “Palumbada on them“ and sent a message to Leila Pereira, new president of palm trees.

Despite rooting for the success of the leader, he also needled the owner of the crefisa and he said that the titles won by Verdão in recent years do not refer to it, but to the management of Maurice Galiotte.

“I would like to leave a suggestion for the next president of Palmeiras. I hope she wins, because until now Galiotte has been victorious at the club. She didn’t get any b*** at the club. Now she comes as president and we hope, as a Palmeirense, that she may also have the opportunity to win,” said the pitbull, who recently signed with the Fluminense.

Despite the strong words, Melo highlighted a specific action by Leila Pereira as sponsor of crefisa.

In the COVID-19 pandemic, the club alviverde did not make layoffs and continued with all employees.

“I even want to say my thanks to Leila, who, in the midst of the pandemic as a sponsor, honored her word and that is why Palmeiras was and is a reference and mirror club. Not one employee was fired. I say this very much. pride. Regardless of the contract renewal, I want to leave my gratitude here. Sponsor saved lives“, pointed out Felipe.

The athlete even suggested that the “Alvi-Green Spot“, organized fans of Palmeiras, move to Gol Sul, opposite where it is today.

On site, in addition to being closer to the field, the defensive midfielder thinks that the pressure imposed will be greater.

“She, as she seems to be a president united with the fans, puts the ‘green spot‘ behind the goals. The pressure will be much greater. Don’t let the ‘Spot‘ played on the far right, because it’s a crowd that sings and vibrates all the time. The example is in the final in Montevideo. After our fans returned, look at the difference it made,” he declared.

“There were fewer Palmeirenses in Libertadores, but the fans gave a lesson in how to cheer. It was 90 minutes and 30 minutes in overtime singing. All the time. Ali was not a modinha fan, he was a fan to sing, cheer and help the team. If Palmeiras was victorious in that time with the fans on the right wing, it will be even more so with the fans behind the goals,” concluded Felipe Melo.