It was on GloboNews. by kakay

Kakay speaks of GloboNews

A few days ago, I participated in a debate on Operation Lava Jato, held by a large-scale broadcaster, with a former member of the Curitiba task force. Early on, I stated that former judge Sérgio Moro was the coordinator of the prosecutors, the head of the group. Something immoral, illegal and that proves our thesis that he manipulated the Judiciary and the Public Ministry.

After consent, given the silence of my interlocutor, I no longer worried about him. I fixed on his boss. It was amazing to see the former prosecutor defending that Sergio Moro was deceived by Bolsonaro and, therefore, accepted to be minister of justice in the fascist government.

Could it be that the desire for power was such that the former magistrate, with his famous and refined anti-corruption experience, did not see that he supported a corrupt person? Didn’t you take into account the simple and accessible fact that you were supporting an outspoken militiaman? Could it be that the former judge, with all the privileged information he always had, didn’t have any information about the President of the Republic’s family? Never heard of the well-known cracks?

How to imagine an experienced former criminal judge, who sold himself as a fighter against corruption – his only false flag – subjecting himself to being the justice minister of an admittedly corrupt administration? Didn’t the astute former judge notice the countless irregularities of the group that supported the government he helped elect? Didn’t you find the inexplicable enrichment of your former boss and family strange? So he, so discerning and rigid with the fanciful stories, now bare, of the apartment in Guarujá and the farm in Atibaia?

Even to be a hypocrite, there should be a limit, otherwise you will end up looking ridiculous. This former judge, still wearing his gown over his shoulders, accepted to be minister of justice in the government he helped elect by arresting his main adversary. The sacred toga, which symbolizes independence and impartiality, was dishonored by him. He slapped the judiciary unnecessarily exposing the thousands of serious and honorable judges that exist across the country.

How can there still be people who believe in this bogus anti-corruption narrative by the former judge? As a judge, he used an iron fist to chase politicians for slush funds. However, as Minister of Justice, he declared to have “personal trust” in his fellow minister, Onyx Lorenzoni, who assumed that he had made a slush fund, but should be forgiven, “because he apologized and is sorry””. He invented a new way of extinguishing punishment: cronyism.

A minister who lived for more than a year with countless irregularities practiced by his boss, the President, without taking absolutely any action, committing the crime of prevarication as a serial killer. And he only left the government because of a power struggle after a period of deep frying and countless public humiliations promoted by the pocket group.

In fact, anyone who knows the former judge knows exactly how he acts and was not much of a surprise. Had he and the group of prosecutors he coordinated, had intellectual coherence, when the episode of accepting public office in return for having removed the main adversary from the elections – who was in first place -, the prosecutors would have asked for his arrest and he would have determined that he himself be arrested. After all, for much less, he arrested dozens of people.

The unbridled search for power at any cost blinded the former judge and his gang. What is incomprehensible is that this sale also blinds thousands of Brazilians who still believe in it.

The false and moralistic anti-corruption speech just doesn’t expose them to ridicule anymore because they have no idea what it is to be ridiculous. Just remember the episode of the ex-President’s conversation leak to serve personal interests. When it was revealed that the former judge had publicized the audios, he defended himself arguing that what was relevant was the content of the conversations, and not the way in which they were obtained.

However, when caught by the action of a hacker – holy hacker – in criminal conversations with prosecutors, he refused to face the content, shielding himself in the manner of obtaining the conversations, and no longer defending the validity of the content.

It is the search for power at any cost. Now, we can only hope that Brazilians have eyes to see that the idol had feet of clay and that the king is naked.

I remind everyone of the magician Mia Couto, in the poem Cego:

“Blind is the one who closes his eyes and sees nothing.

Eyelids closed, I see light. Like someone looking at the sky from the front.

Some call dark the twilight of an interior sun.

Blind is the one who only opens his eyes when he contemplates himself.”

