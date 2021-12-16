“It was rotten what they did to me”

After setting up a shack during the last party of The Farm 13, which took place at dawn this Wednesday (15) and brought together the entire cast of the attraction, Liziane Gutierrez, the first eliminated of the season, could lose contract with the Record TV due to bad behavior. “What Record did to me was rotten“, said the socialite in an interview with the channel Em Off, YouTube.

Liziane Gutierrez threw drink at erasmus and pushed lary bottino, who retaliated with aggression, as Lizi said in the interview. Anitta’s ex-friend reportedly gave her face scratches and hair-pulled. Shortly after the incident, the production team took Liziane out of the party and took her to her hotel room, which is not the same where the other eliminated pawns are staying.

“They took all my suitcases and I’m back at the hotel I was in before. I could lose my contract and I don’t even know what I did. That’s what they said. What did I do? Because Mara Maravilha slapped a guy in the face twice, people go and do what they do, and I, who didn’t do anything, got kicked out of the party […] I’m not at the hotel the staff are“, vented Liziane, irritated with the production of the reality.

Afterwards, Liziane even attacked the station’s stance in expelling her from the party and leaving Lary Bottino. “What revolts me the most is that I always acted according to Record in everything. With everything. Now that bitch is there and I’m at my hotel. She scratched my face and she’s at the party.

Now I don’t know if I want to. Why is she right and I wrong? Cade a Record to talk about it? Now I don’t know anymore because I like working with fair people. I don’t work for the money. My money is in the United States. I wanted to be here because I loved Record, and what Record did to me was rotten.” roared Lizi, who still had some contractual commitments scheduled with the network.

Watch the full interview by Erlan Bastos and Liziane Gutierez:

