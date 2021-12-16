‘It’s Rape’ · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) was sexually abused during a party. The young woman was drunk and was approached by a classmate. They went to a car, where they exchanged kisses and caresses. At the right moment, the young woman said no and asked the boy to stop, but he didn’t respect her. The actress who plays her told that she lived a similar situation in real life.

“I was attending drama school and went to a get-together at an older friend’s house. I was very young, I was 19. I drank, and the guy started to weigh a lot. I said no, but it rolled over. meeting this guy, I hated him,” reported the interpreter in an interview with columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, from Grupo Globo.

At 27 years old, Fernanda continues her outburst:

But I was not aware that I had been abused. Later, in analysis, I realized this. It was a trauma for sure. We have to pay attention to our bodies. This type of violence is absurd. You are drunk, vulnerable, it’s rape. This cannot happen at all.

In the plot, Cecília will need to be hospitalized in a hurry, as she will be hospitalized with a tubal pregnancy in the chapter this Thursday (16). The interpreter highlighted the importance of portraying strong themes such as the rape of her daughter Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão).

“It was a rape . We have to raise this issue. Women often take a long time to become aware that they have suffered this type of violence. She blames herself because she was drunk. In the case of a young woman, there is still a lack of understanding about her own body”, stressed the artist.

In the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, Cecília has a troubled relationship with her mother, who she feels wants to turn her into her copy, which has already led to some heated arguments. The relationship between them worsened after Rebeca approached Felipe (Gabriel Leone), which left the young woman furious in the story.

