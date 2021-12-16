‘I’ve never witnessed what we’re going through’, a doctor at the Rio Preto HCM vents about capacity

The pediatrician at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Children and Maternity Hospital (HCM) in Rio Preto, Maria Adelaide Cabral, published a text on her social networks, venting about the hospital’s situation. “I have never witnessed what we are experiencing,” he said

Since the end of last month, all ICU beds at the HCM have been full and the ward has a capacity of around 70%. The reason is the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), severe lung disease.

The hospital has already communicated to the Regional Health Department (DRS) of Rio Preto and the Municipal Health Department, which are directing the children, when possible, to other centers. Last Monday, the 13th, the respiratory disease led to the death of a child who had been hospitalized in the HCM ICU since Saturday, 11.

In her publication, the pediatrician highlighted that she has graduated 27 years ago, 24 of these in pediatrics, 23 in intensive care and 17 in the hospital’s pediatric ICU, but that she has never witnessed what she is experiencing now.

Maria Adelaide even compared the current moment with the end of Covid’s first wave. According to her, at the time, pediatricians were alert and very concerned about how the disease would be in children, but that, “not even close”, they experienced what their clinical colleagues went through, with the children becoming less sick.

‘Absurd increase’

The doctor said that, with the improvement of the pandemic, children went back to attending schools, day care centers, games, birthdays and parties, habits she is not opposed to, but she highlighted that we are experiencing an “absurd” increase in viral cases, such as the Virus Respiratory syncytial, rhinovirus, adenovirus and influenza.

According to the pediatrician, there is no specific treatment for these viruses, which leave children in serious condition. “It is not a simple virus sometimes”, justified Maria Adelaide.

‘We are exhausted’

Afterwards, the doctor recalled that the HCM is full and commented on the feeling of the teams. “We are exhausted,” he said. She added that the pediatric intensive care team in Rio Preto and Brazil is small and there are few beds.

According to her, the hospital’s managing physicians are working on opening extra beds, but the team is “at its limit”. “Emergencies? Crowded! With up to three hours to wait!” exclaimed Maria Adelaide, who urged her followers to be careful.