James Cameron explains why he’s making 4 more Avatar movies

After updating the status of movies from avatar, James Cameron explained to Variety the reasons why he will make four more sequels for the franchise. “Everything I needed to say artistically, about the things that were important to me, I could tell in the structure of the universe that I knew it could become“, said. Look:

in conversation with Denis Villanelle, during the segment Directors on Directors of the publication, the director of Dune asked Cameron about his decision to make four more films for the science fiction franchise.

“I made the decision—strange, I think—that whatever I needed to say artistically, about the things that mattered to me, I could say in the structure of the universe I knew it could become. Just as Dune takes place in worlds, so will the upcoming Avatar films. That’s because some of them happen on Earth as history evolves, and in different biomes within”, he explained.

the cast of Avatar 2 will feature the addition of the Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet (Going back to collaborating with the director of Titanic), in addition to bringing the returns of Zoë Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. The actors CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao and joel david moore will also be in the movie.

Avatar 2 has been postponed by a year and is scheduled to debut in December 16, 2022. If you are financially successful, James Cameron has already announced plans to release Avatar 3, in December 2024, Avatar 4, in 2026, and Avatar 5, in 2028.

Previously, Cameron even confirmed that the next four films in the franchise could be called, respectively: Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.