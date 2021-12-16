James Cameron says Avatar 2 is in the final stage

Preparations for Avatar 2 are in full swing. And in an interview with Variety, James Cameron offered a slight update on franchise status; see below:

“The second movie is already fully made, we are just updating its visual effects. The third one is still a little confused. It will be very long, and I haven’t really put my energy into a disciplined cutting process yet.“, reveals.

About the third movie in the franchise, he continues: “We’ve already filmed most of the performances and I captured all the footage in live-action, taking some shots with the adult actors. We decided to do the children’s play right away to avoid problems with aging actors”.

Last Tuesday (14), Entertainment Weekly also revealed some exclusive footage from Avatar 2.

the cast of Avatar 2 will feature the addition of the Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet (Going back to collaborating with the director of Titanic), in addition to bringing the returns of Zoë Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao and joel david moore will also be in the movie.

Avatar 2 has been postponed by a year and is scheduled to debut in December 16, 2022. If you are financially successful, James Cameron has already announced plans to release Avatar 3, in December 2024, Avatar 4, in 2026, and Avatar 5, in 2028.

Previously, Cameron even confirmed that the next four films in the franchise could be called, respectively: Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.