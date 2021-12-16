Janine loses everything and agrees to sell her texts to Barbara

At first, Janine (Indira Nascimento) is irritated to learn that Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) stole your text. But, in the next chapters of a place in the sun, the student will beg for help from the bitch.

After placing the daughter of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​Against the wall, Janine receives a valuable ring. But she doesn’t let the matter drop and continues to put pressure on the scammer.

Barbara is desperate because she doesn’t want the truth revealed. Also, she fears that Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and his father are upset with the story.

But fate helps the rich girl and acts against Janine. The poor woman loses everything in a flood and goes through a great personal drama. “The canal near the house filled, the water invaded and flooded everything. Everything turned to mud: bed, refrigerator, my texts. Everything is isolated, with the risk of collapsing. In fact, I can’t even go home anymore“, reveals.

Desperate, Janine begs Barbara to help her. “Overnight I lost everything. And all I have right now is your offer. If she’s still standing, of course”, fires the student, ready to accept housing and money from the rich woman.

