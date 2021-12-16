Jojo Todynho responds to attacks suffered by MC Gui

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Jojo Todynho responds to attacks suffered by MC Gui 10 Views

Jojo Todynho, champion of the 12th edition of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) and MC Gui, eliminated on Monday in the special field, continue exchanging offenses and threats. While the funkeiro was confined, the singer exchanged barbs with the MC’s father on social networks and needled the ex-peão. And today, during the recording of “Link Podcast”, MC Gui threatened to tell ‘serious things’ about her.

Ô Disney, do you have things about me? Boot the wheel, man. Jojo Todynho

Through her Instagram profile, Jojo encouraged MC Gui to ‘put on the wheel’ what he knows about her: “If you have things about me to talk about, put it on the wheel that I’m waiting for”, but warned: “Pay attention, slander and defamation make for a good process. For us to speak, we have to prove it,” he said.

No guard, get it out. Nobody is a chest, no guard, let it out. Jojo Todynho

Jojo concluded by explaining that he didn’t say anything much about the singer, he just responded to attacks from Rogério, the MC’s father.

Minutes later, the funkeira erased the sequence of videos.

‘If she doesn’t close her mouth, I’ll start talking’

On Wednesday night’s podcast recording, MC Gui threatened to expose the ex-peon if she continued to talk about him.

“I don’t, no, come on. […] She wants a stage, Jojo, I won’t be giving her a stage, no. He was one of the people who disrespected me the most, disrespected my family members. I won’t be quiet anymore. If she wants bullshit, she wants war, she’ll find war. I’m 23 years old but I’m no sucker. Is she thinking that only she has a mouth, only she can speak? I won’t be quiet anymore,” complained the MC.

I know things about her that, if she doesn’t shut her mouth, I’ll start talking about something very serious too. Doesn’t she like to talk about others? MC GUI

MC Gui did not reveal the “serious matters” he referred to, but continued to threaten the singer.

“I know enough. I want to see, she wants to bully me, I’m going to start bullying her too. We’re going to be bartering. Does she want media? Let’s give her media, and she’ll give me some media too,” said the singer.

The ex-pawn also said that he has known Jojo for years and that, therefore, he was disappointed with the singer’s attitude.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane were eliminated in the second special farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 16

Dynho and Sthe went out together

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane were eliminated in the second special farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 16

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 16

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 16

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 16

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 16

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 16

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 16

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 16

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 16

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 16

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 16

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 16

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 16

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination - Play/PlayPlus

15 / 16

Mileide Mihaile: 12th out

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 16

Aline and MC Gui left together

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm: Who do you want to win? Bil, Marina, Rico or Solange?

32.67%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.53%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

55.15%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.65%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 33961 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Samara Felippo talks about having an open relationship to keep dating

The actress Samara Felippo decided to talk about his personal life during an appearance on …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved