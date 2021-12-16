Jojo Todynho responds to attacks suffered by MC Gui

Jojo Todynho, champion of the 12th edition of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) and MC Gui, eliminated on Monday in the special field, continue exchanging offenses and threats. While the funkeiro was confined, the singer exchanged barbs with the MC’s father on social networks and needled the ex-peão. And today, during the recording of “Link Podcast”, MC Gui threatened to tell ‘serious things’ about her.
Ô Disney, do you have things about me? Boot the wheel, man. Jojo Todynho
Through her Instagram profile, Jojo encouraged MC Gui to ‘put on the wheel’ what he knows about her: “If you have things about me to talk about, put it on the wheel that I’m waiting for”, but warned: “Pay attention, slander and defamation make for a good process. For us to speak, we have to prove it,” he said.
No guard, get it out. Nobody is a chest, no guard, let it out. Jojo Todynho
Jojo concluded by explaining that he didn’t say anything much about the singer, he just responded to attacks from Rogério, the MC’s father.
Minutes later, the funkeira erased the sequence of videos.
‘If she doesn’t close her mouth, I’ll start talking’
On Wednesday night’s podcast recording, MC Gui threatened to expose the ex-peon if she continued to talk about him.
“I don’t, no, come on. […] She wants a stage, Jojo, I won’t be giving her a stage, no. He was one of the people who disrespected me the most, disrespected my family members. I won’t be quiet anymore. If she wants bullshit, she wants war, she’ll find war. I’m 23 years old but I’m no sucker. Is she thinking that only she has a mouth, only she can speak? I won’t be quiet anymore,” complained the MC.
I know things about her that, if she doesn’t shut her mouth, I’ll start talking about something very serious too. Doesn’t she like to talk about others? MC GUI
MC Gui did not reveal the “serious matters” he referred to, but continued to threaten the singer.
“I know enough. I want to see, she wants to bully me, I’m going to start bullying her too. We’re going to be bartering. Does she want media? Let’s give her media, and she’ll give me some media too,” said the singer.
The ex-pawn also said that he has known Jojo for years and that, therefore, he was disappointed with the singer’s attitude.
