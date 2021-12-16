José Aníbal on a possible alliance between Alckmin and Lula: “the path of one of the poles”

In an interview with CNN this Wednesday (15), senator José Aníbal, from the São Paulo PSDB, commented on the disaffiliation of former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin after more than 33 years in the acronym. Regarding the possibility of an alliance with Lula, Aníbal considers that Alckmin “has decided to take a path that is one of the poles in the political struggle”.

José Aníbal assessed that there are two great antagonists in the current political debate: President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Lula (PT). The senator, however, stated that his personal position is “to seek an alternative to these poles”.

Geraldo Alckmin announced his departure from the PSDB this Wednesday (15), but did not say whether he would join a new party. In the announcement, the former governor only said that “he will announce the next steps soon”.

A possible alliance between Alckmin and Lula is being discussed. Earlier this month, the former governor received some of his political allies, and said he was still evaluating the possibility of an alliance with Lula for 2022, according to information from the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima.

José Aníbal, who has presided over the PSDB, lamented the disaffiliation of Geraldo Alckmin and said that “it’s not just any way out”, but that of one of the main figures in the history of the party.. “A person who will be missed. He always participated in the debate, stated his positions. He is a person of recognized political competence”, he reinforced.

In the senator’s assessment, Alckmin did not find within the caption a favorable environment for him to run for a position with “the dimension he has in the party”, such as a candidacy for government or even for the Presidency of the Republic.

Aníbal also defended a possible third way and considered that there is the possibility of the toucan João Doria “to gather conditions for a position that is capable of adding”, but that the governor of São Paulo has not yet reaped results that reflect possible votes.

“Something is missing and if it is not worked on, if it is not resolved, it will create a problem. It will not favor the construction of this third path that is so talked about in Brazil today”, he said.

See the possible candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022

  • 1 in 12

    Jair Bolsonaro, current president of the Republic, joined the Liberal Party (PL) on November 30, 2021. See other possible candidates for president in 2022

    Credit: Alan Santos/PR

  • two in 12

    Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president, governed the country between 2003 and 2010 and should run for the PT

    Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 3 in 12

    Ciro Gomes, former governor of Ceará and former minister of Finance and National Integration, likely candidate for president by the PDT

    Credit: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 4 in 12

    Sergio Moro, former federal judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, can run for the Podemos, party to which he joined

    Credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR

  • 5 in 12

    João Doria, governor of São Paulo, won the PSDB caucuses for the definition of pre-candidate and will run in 2022 for the party

    Credit: FÁTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 6 in 12

    Rodrigo Pacheco is serving his first term as senator for Minas, he is president of the Senate, he has just switched from DEM to PSD and can enter the race for Planalto

    Credit: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency

  • 7 in 12

    Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta stated that his name remains available to União Brasil to run for President of the Republic

    Credit: José Dias/PR

  • 8 in 12

    Alessandro Vieira is serving his first term as a senator for Sergipe and may run for president through Citizenship

    Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

  • 9 in 12

    Simone Tebet fulfills her first term as senator for Mato Grosso do Sul and was announced as the pre-candidate of the MDB to Planalto on December 8, 2021

    Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

  • 10 in 12

    José Luiz Datena, announced his migration from PSL to PSD

    Credit: ANDRE LESSA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 11 in 12

    Cabo Daciolo, pre-candidate of Brazil 35, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: Alex Ferreira/Chamber of Deputies

  • 12 in 12

    Felipe d’Avila, pre-candidate of the Partido Novo, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

