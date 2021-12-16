José Aníbal on a possible alliance between Alckmin and Lula: “the path of one of the poles”

In an interview with CNN this Wednesday (15), senator José Aníbal, from the São Paulo PSDB, commented on the disaffiliation of former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin after more than 33 years in the acronym. Regarding the possibility of an alliance with Lula, Aníbal considers that Alckmin “has decided to take a path that is one of the poles in the political struggle”.

José Aníbal assessed that there are two great antagonists in the current political debate: President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Lula (PT). The senator, however, stated that his personal position is “to seek an alternative to these poles”.

Geraldo Alckmin announced his departure from the PSDB this Wednesday (15), but did not say whether he would join a new party. In the announcement, the former governor only said that “he will announce the next steps soon”.

A possible alliance between Alckmin and Lula is being discussed. Earlier this month, the former governor received some of his political allies, and said he was still evaluating the possibility of an alliance with Lula for 2022, according to information from the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima.

José Aníbal, who has presided over the PSDB, lamented the disaffiliation of Geraldo Alckmin and said that “it’s not just any way out”, but that of one of the main figures in the history of the party.. “A person who will be missed. He always participated in the debate, stated his positions. He is a person of recognized political competence”, he reinforced.

In the senator’s assessment, Alckmin did not find within the caption a favorable environment for him to run for a position with “the dimension he has in the party”, such as a candidacy for government or even for the Presidency of the Republic.

Aníbal also defended a possible third way and considered that there is the possibility of the toucan João Doria “to gather conditions for a position that is capable of adding”, but that the governor of São Paulo has not yet reaped results that reflect possible votes.

“Something is missing and if it is not worked on, if it is not resolved, it will create a problem. It will not favor the construction of this third path that is so talked about in Brazil today”, he said.

