Juliette rocks the production and bets on a split look for Globo’s ‘Best of the Year’

Juliette (31) rocked in choosing the look for the trophy Best of the Year, gives TV Globo!

Nominated in the award’s Digital Personality category, which as of this edition becomes part of the program Sunday with Huck, the BBB21 champion appeared stunning in an all white glittery dress with feathers on the sleeves.

Powerful and with a light make-up, the girl from Paraíba, who has nearly 33 million followers on her Instagram profile, rocked the production with a slit, leaving her legs on display.

The lawyer competes for the award with the actor Ary Fontoura (88) and the scientist Attila Iamarino (37). On her social network, she showed off the look and made a point of emphasizing that she is where she is because of the support of her fans.

“Look where you guys brought me… Ready and super honored to be participating in @domingao’s #MelhoresDoAno. How happy, my loves!”, wrote the lawyer in the post caption.

The recording of the event took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, 15, but it will only air in January in a special edition led by Luciano Huck (50).

Alok Announces Partnership with Juliette for 2022

Alok confirmed feat with Juliette in 2022 during an interview. “I saw Juliette releasing her album, which I thought was really cool, it’s a thing that’s very true to her, back to her roots, which is her truth. So I thought it would be cool for Juliette to do pop work, to break barriers”, revealed the DJ.

