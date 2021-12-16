Justice grants an injunction to the government of Minas Gerais and suspends the vote on the IPVA freeze in the Legislative Assembly – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Daniel Protzner/ALMG



Judge Denise Canêdo Pinto, of the 3rd Court of Public Finance and Municipalities of the District of Belo Horizonte, granted this Wednesday (15) an injunction to the State government and ordered the suspension of voting in the Legislative Assembly on the project that freezes the value of the Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles (IPVA) in Minas Gerais.

The judge said that the vote on the freeze can only take place after the urgent vote on the project to include Minas Gerais in the fiscal recovery regime. This bill was blocking the agenda and the Legislative Assembly passed the IPVA freeze bill.

According to the decision, non-compliance may result in a fine of R$ 100,000 for the President of the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Agostinho Patrus (PV).

The State government was questioning the rite of processing of the IPVA bill, saying that the Tax Recovery Project was blocking the agenda of the Legislative Assembly and therefore the bill on the freezing of the IPVA could not be put forward.

Patrus has not yet informed whether or not he was notified of this preliminary injunction by the lower court judge.

Imbroglio

This Wednesday morning, the Attorney General of the State of Minas Gerais with a request for an injunction to annul the acts of the presidency of the Legislative Assembly that changed the rites on the urgent procedure of the project that authorizes the adhesion to the Tax Recovery Regime.

According to the government of Minas Gerais, the Assembly failed to comply with the constitution and also with the regulations of the House by allowing the assessment of the project that freezes the Tax on the Property of Motor Vehicles (IPVA) before voting on the tax recovery.

The body claimed that there are articles that provide that urgent projects at the request of the governor must “be included in the agenda, leaving the deliberation on other matters to be suspended.”