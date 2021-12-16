Justice suspends vote on IPVA bill until ALMG analyzes state adhesion to tax recovery regime | Minas Gerais

The Court accepted the request of the State General Counsel (AGE) and determined, in an injunction, that the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) suspend the vote on the bill that freezes the reference table for calculating the 2022 IPVA at 2020 levels until the bill that authorizes the state to adhere to the fiscal recovery regime is considered.

Even with the court decision published this Wednesday morning (15), the deputies voted and approved the project 3.278/2021, on the IPVA, in the early afternoon (learn more about him below). There were 55 votes in favor and none against. The presidency of the House claimed that it had not yet been notified of the injunction.

“The people of Minas do not deserve to pay more expensive taxes. We have just approved the project at ALMG that freezes the IPVA table”, published the president of ALMG, Agostinho Patrus (PV), on social networks.

Judge Denise Canêdo Pinto, of the 3rd Court of Public Finance and Municipalities of the District of Belo Horizonte, also ordered the suspension of the vote on Draft Resolution 152/2021, of the Board of the Assembly, which recognizes the state of public calamity resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic or its extension in some municipalities and any other project.

This proposal was also voted and approved by the parliamentarians.. There were 40 votes in favour, six against and one blank.

However, the court decision established that, if the vote on the projects were carried out, the results should be suspended until the vote on the project 1202/2019, on tax recovery, under penalty of a fine of BRL 100 thousand against Deputy Agostinho Patrus.

Later, judge Gilson Lemes overturned the lower court decision.

The fiscal recovery project, authored by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), I was locking the agenda since November because the governor asked for urgent analysis of the proposal.

However, last Tuesday (14), a decision taken by ALMG leaders altered the voting process in the House and determined that urgent proposals assessed by the College of Leaders would be included in the agenda, for voting in a single round, in an extraordinary meeting.

What does the government of Minas say

In a statement, the government of Minas stated that “in the legal assessment of the AGE, the Assembly failed to comply with the State Constitution and the Internal Regulations of ALMG by allowing the consideration of other legislative proposals before the vote on the Tax Recovery project”.

According to the state, article 69 of the State Constitution and article 208 of the ALMG Regulation “provide that urgent projects at the request of the governor must ‘be included in the agenda, leaving aside the deliberation on other matters ‘”.

“The Government of Minas respects the Assembly’s autonomy in legislative proceedings and defends the democratic debate of the proposals, as long as they are carried out strictly within the foreseen legal norms”, stated the note.

g1 Minas requested a position from deputy Agostinho Patrus and ALMG on the matter and is awaiting feedback.

Project freezes rate for IPVA calculation

Bill 3.278/2021, authored by Deputy Bruno Engler (PRTB), approved by the ALMG, determines the freezing the reference table of vehicle values ​​for the purpose of calculating the IPVA for the year 2020.

Governor Romeu Zema had also sent a bill on property tax to the Assembly. The Executive’s proposal was that the tax readjustment be made with reference to inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), of 10.67%.

However, Zema’s project was attached to that of Bruno Engler.

The president of ALMG, Agostinho Patrus, said that the proposals approved by the Plenary will be sent this Wednesday (15) to the governor.