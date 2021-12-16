Kia Sportage scores at Latin NCAP

The end of the year is approaching and Latin NCAP has decided to release its security tests with a frequency never seen before. After Taos (5 stars) and Cronos/Argo (zero star), then came the Peugeot 208 (2 stars) and “old” Hyundai Tucson (zero star).

Now it was the turn of the “old” Kia Sportage to zero in Latin NCAP and did not do it alone, with Hyundai Accent and Great Wall Wingle 5, both unsold in Brazil, also zeroing.

Like the others, the trio is part of Latin NCAP’s so-called Lot XII, which criticized Kia’s medium SUV, sold with just two airbags and no stability control in some markets in the region, including here.

Made in South Korea, the Kia Sportage has received 48% protection for adults, 15% for children, 58% for pedestrians and 7% for safety systems. In other words, by the percentage, whoever is run over by the Korean is safer…

Around here, this version of the test is the P.252, which also doesn’t have traction control. Despite the stable bodywork, “Kia refused to recommend child restraint systems (SRIs) for testing.”

The institute said in a statement: “Latin NCAP suggested that Kia offer to evaluate better equipped versions to show consumers the benefits of more safety equipment, but the manufacturer declined.”

Following Kia, another Korean zeroed in the Latin NCAP test and with an even nice sedan, the Accent. Out of Brazil for a long time, the compact sedan zeroed in having only one airbag.

As a result, it received only 9% adult protection, 13% for children, 53% for pedestrians and 7% for security systems, tying with Sportage in the latter. In the same way, who is safer is the one who is outside the car…

Worse, however, was Great Wall’s Wingle 5 pickup, which will naturally pass far away from the Brazilian market (hopefully). In “hit, it’s dead” style, the double-cab pickup truck disintegrated into the cabin, with the A-pillar entering and bending the roof, while still projecting the door out.

Even with two airbags, it had 9% adult protection, 0% child protection, 19% pedestrian protection and 0% safety systems. In other words, it shouldn’t even have been sold for a long time…

As you can see, in Latin America, either cars that should already be out of line are sold or global models practically plucked safely.

Kia Sportage – 2 airbags

Hyundai Accent – ​​1 airbag

Great Wall Wing 5 – 2 airbags