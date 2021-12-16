Kia Sportage scores zero on Latin NCAP crash test

After the round of crash tests earlier this month, when Fiat Cronos/Argo duo zeroed and the Volkswagen Taos got top marks, the Latin NCAP released another round of tests and probably the last in 2021. This time the model was evaluated. the Kia Sportage which, like the latest Fiat models, ended up doing poorly in the crash test and got a zero grade.

According to Latin NCAP, the Kia Sportage tested by the agency is imported from South Korea, as well as the model sold in Brazil, but a difference from the tested version is that the SUV only had two front airbags, while the version sold in the country it has 6 inflatable bags (front, sides and curtain) in the P.264 and P.265 versions. However, the Sportage P.252 entry version sold in Brazil has only 2 front airbags. It is worth remembering that another difference is that the Sportage evaluated did not have electronic controls for traction and stability. That said, let’s see how the South Korean brand’s SUV fared.

According to the Latin NCAP, an organization that evaluates cars sold in South America and the Caribbean, the Kia Sportage, which scored zero in the crash test, reached 48.15% in adult occupant protection, 14.87% in child protection in the back seat and 57.64% in the protection of pedestrians and vulnerable road users. The percentage for the presence of security assistance items was only 6.98%. In the crash test itself, the Sportage performed well in the frontal and side impact protection for adults, but the agency pointed out that the absence of a side airbag (important to protect the head) limited the vehicle’s score.

In addition, the cabin structure was considered stable, being able to withstand higher loads, with the lower area for the feet being assessed as unstable. In the frontal impact at 64 km/h, the protection for the head and neck of the driver and the passenger was considered good, while the protection for the chest of the driver was adequate and for the passenger classified as good.

What fell short was the protection of the driver’s knees, seen as “marginal”, as they can hit the structures behind the dashboard. However, protection for the passenger’s knees is good. The driver’s and passenger’s tibias showed “good and adequate protection”. Child protection was considered poor, as the organization argues that Kia refused to recommend child restraint systems for testing.

The Kia Sportage was also submitted to a side impact test at 50 km/h, where the abdomen, head and pelvis had good protection, while the chest had only adequate protection according to the Latin NCAP. As it does not offer side airbags, the Sportage did not pass the post side impact test. In the bullwhip effect test, the agency claims that the bank showed good protection for the neck. Jumping into pedestrian protection, Sportage had marginal to good protection on the upper and lower leg, while pedestrian head protection ranged from good to marginal.

The vehicle also does not offer driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, useful to mitigate or eventually prevent pedestrians being run over. Finally, among the security systems, the SUV got some points for having the warning of the use of the seat belt, as the Sportage sold in some Latin American countries does not have stability and traction controls – which in the case of Brazil it only happens in the entry-level version of Sportage called P.252.

“It is very disappointing that a group of vehicle manufacturers as important as Hyundai-Kia offer such low safety performance for standard safety equipment for Latin American consumers. Consumers in markets in mature economies get state-of-the-art security on the same models from this same manufacturer and often at lower prices than in Latin America. From recent tests of Hyundai-Kia models like the Picanto, HB20, Accent, Tucson and Sportage, it appears that regardless of price range, there is a certain vision of the group for Latin American consumers. The life of a Latin American does not seem to be as valuable and important as that of a Korean, American, Japanese, European or Australian. We deserve the same basic levels of security without having to pay more for them. We support this action and call for urgent action to level the basic safety standard in Latin America to coincide with global best practices,” said Alejandro Furas, Latin NCAP Secretary General.

Finally, Latin NCAP says it suggested that Kia offer to evaluate better-equipped versions to show consumers the benefits of more security equipment, but the manufacturer declined. In addition, there were also tests of the Hyundai Accent and the Great Wall Wingle 5 pickup – both also with a zero grade in the crash test.