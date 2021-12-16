Know when to seek medical attention for H3N2 flu

H3N2 Virus, like the H1N1 Influenza subtype, causes the typical flu symptoms

The H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of the Influenza A virus, also known as the type A virus, which is primarily responsible for common flu and colds. It is very easy to be transmitted between people through droplets released into the air when a person with the flu coughs or sneezes, hence the indication of the use of face shields.

The H3N2 virus causes the typical flu symptoms, such as headache, fever, headache and nasal congestion, and it is important that the person rest and drink plenty of fluids to help eliminate the virus from the body. In addition, according to the Tua Saúde website, the use of medicines that help to fight symptoms may be recommended, such as Paracetamol and Ibuprofen, for example.

Main symptoms:

High fever, above 38ºC;

Body ache;

Sore throat;

Headache;

Sneezing;

Cough,

Coryza;

Chills;

Excessive tiredness;

Nausea and vomiting;

Diarrhea, which is more frequent in children;

Easy.

The H3N2 virus is more common to be identified in children and the elderly, in addition to being able to more easily infect women who are pregnant or who gave birth in a short time, people who have a compromised immune system or who are carriers of chronic diseases. According to specialists, a doctor should be sought when the patient has the following symptoms: high fever for more than three days, shortness of breath or wheezing, fainting, mental confusion and low blood pressure.

The capital of Bahia is experiencing an outbreak of flu, which has crowded the UPAs and the flu in the city. To avoid contamination, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) asks people to get vaccinated and continue wearing a mask. Know where to get vaccinated against the flu in Salvador.

Cases in Salvador:

In the last 24 hours, the capital of Bahia has registered 32 more cases of H3N2 influenza. With this, the number of reported flu occurrences in the city in 2021 rises to 109. Of this total, 106 were notified between the end of November and the beginning of December. To contain the spread of the virus in the city, the City of Salvador will carry out a large effort to vaccinate against influenza on Friday (17). Due to the intensification, the strategy against Covid-19 will be suspended on this date.