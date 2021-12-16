Lakers runs out of 3 players and leaves NBA on alert

lakers_fica_sem_3_players_e_deixa_nba_em_alerta

The NBA is on alert.

After the Chicago Bulls announced that they have 10 players from their squad sidelined under league health and safety protocols, the Lakers announced that three players on the team are also facing the same problem.

This Tuesday afternoon, Talen Horton-Tucker had been cut from the game against the Mavs on Wednesday for testing positive, just before the team left for Dallas.

Later that night, the team announced that Dwight Howard and Malik Monk had also entered into protocol.

Monk flew the Lakers to Dallas before recording his positive result, but Howard would not have traveled with the team, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. McMenamin added that the Lakers already had a plan to get Monk home safely. The fact that Monk traveled with his teammates on a private plane is certainly worth monitoring.

The Bulls on Monday announced that Alize Johnson was the newest player in the franchise to also enter the protocols. He was joined by Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr, Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson. As a result, the team only has eight players available.

Lakers and Bulls have a game scheduled for next Sunday. The departure would initially take place at 5:30 pm. Due to problems with the Bulls’ roster, the league had moved the game to the night. Given the issues with the Lakers now, the match could be postponed for another time.

