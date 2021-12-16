Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti will play Isadora and Davi in ​​’Além da Ilusão’; see the pictures of the characters! | soap opera world

In “ beyond the illusion “, a next soap opera at 6 , the audience will be moved by the story of David (Rafael Vitti) and Isadora ( Sofia Budke / Larissa Manoela), on a trip to Brazil in the 1930s and 1940s, marked by times of profound change. The two will fall in love in the plot of Alessandra Poggi , which has artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios . See the first photo of the characters!

Set in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, the plot begins in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, with the fascination of Isadora (Sofia Budke), still a child, for the magic of young David (Rafael Vitti). The plot, which will be divided into two phases, has a time span of ten years, and jumps from 1934 to 1944.

2 of 2 Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti will play Isadora and Davi in ​​’Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti will play Isadora and Davi in ​​’Além da Ilusão’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

In the novel, David is an honest, fair and hardworking young man, who fights for his survival by performing magic tricks, who learned from his grandfather, hoping to make a career as an illusionist. He is the son of a rich industrialist, who lost his entire fortune, and also lost his mother at a very young age. Falls hopelessly in love with Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and seals his fate tragically. He is wrongly accused of his death and spends ten years in prison.

When fleeing from there, he suffers a train accident and assumes the identity of Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff), which he considers dead and who was just going to Campos to assume the post of administrator of the fabric factory belonging to Elisa’s family. Upon seeing the beloved’s younger sister, Isadora (Larissa Manoela), who grew up and is identical to Elisa, falls in love with her.

Isadora Camargo Tapajós (Sofia Budke/ Larissa Manoela) is a cheerful, modern young woman who seeks her place in the world through work. she is the daughter of Matthias (Antonio Calloni), Violet (Malu Galli) and Elisa’s sister. In the first phase of the novel, he is enchanted by the magic of David. When the family moves to Campos, after Elisa’s tragic death, Isadora is raised by her aunt Heloise (Paloma Duarte) who teaches him everything he knows about cutting and sewing. be engaged to Joaquim (Thiago Voltolini/ Danilo Mesquita), and falls in love with David, not knowing who he really is.

“Beyond Illusion” is created and written by Alessandra Poggi. written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flavio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber, artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios, general direction of Luis Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, jeferson de and Joana Clark. The production is from Mauricio Lent and the gender direction is José Luiz Villamarim.