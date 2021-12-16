Legal framework for micro and mini power generators returns to the Chamber — Senate News

The Senate approved this Wednesday (15th) the project that institutes a legal framework for micro-generation and distributed mini-generation of energy — a modality that allows consumers to produce their own energy from renewable sources, such as photovoltaic, wind, and solar power stations. hydroelectric and biomass. The project (PL 5.829/2019) also deals with the Electric Energy Compensation System (SCEE) and the Social Renewable Energy Program (Pers). The rapporteur for the matter was senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO). As it was modified in the Senate, the text will return to the Chamber of Deputies, where it originated.



According to the rapporteur, the purpose of the proposal is to provide more legal certainty and predictability to the consumer units of micro-generation and distributed mini-generation.

The text approved by the Senate ensures existing consumer units — and those that file a request for access at the distributor within 12 months of the publication of the respective law — to continue, for another 25 years, of the benefits currently granted by Normative Resolution No. 482, of 2012, of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). This resolution created the Electric Energy Compensation System. The bill sets out the rules that will prevail after 2045 and details what rules will apply during the transition period.

— Micro-generation and mini-distributed generation have many merits, and that is why they are being encouraged all over the world. Brazil is no exception. The generation of electricity close to consumption reduces the use of transmission and distribution networks, which means a reduction, reduction of the overload, for the electrical system, of investment in these networks and of technical losses – said Marcos Rogério.

The reporter stated that, in this system, the consumer unit with micro or mini distributed generation can inject electricity generated but not consumed into the distribution network, and keep an energy credit to be used when its consumption exceeds its generation. He added that the credit, which is valid for 60 months, is used to offset the amount of energy that was supplied by the distributor and, thus, reduce the value of the energy bill of the consumer unit in question.

According to Marcos Rogério, this type of energy generation is present in more than 5,300 municipalities. He informed that the number of consumer units that participate in the compensation system is already over 783,000 and the installed power reached more than 7,136 kW.

— There is no doubt that micro-generation and distributed mini-generation can make enormous contributions to the better functioning of the electricity sector and can reduce the cost of energy for the entire society, both in the long and short term. But it is important that the expansion of this form of generation takes place in a sustainable and, above all, socially fair way. And this bill goes exactly in that direction. The project has the merit of bringing more transparency to the sector and, in particular, recognizing and remunerating the benefits brought by distributed microgeneration – declared the rapporteur.

The text approved by the Senate stipulates a transition to the charging of charges and tariffs for the use of distribution systems by micro and mini electricity generators. According to the text, by 2045, the existing micro and mini generators will pay the tariff components only on the difference, if positive, between what is consumed and what is generated and injected into the distribution network, as happens today.

The rule will also apply to consumers who request access to the distributor, through the Electric Energy Compensation System (SCEE), within 12 months of the publication of the future law. To benefit from the benefit, these new generators will have terms ranging from 120 days to 30 months to start injecting energy into the system, based on the distributor’s favorable opinion.

The text defines microgenerators as those that install (generate) up to 75 kW of energy from renewable sources (photovoltaic, wind, biomass and others) in their consumer units (on roofs, land, condominiums, sites). And it defines as mini-generators those that install (generate) more than 75 kW up to 10 MW.

The bill provides for a transition of seven to nine years in the payment of distribution (transport) charges for those who start generation after 12 months of the new law. These payments are related to the remuneration of distribution service assets, the depreciation of network equipment and the cost of operating and maintaining the service.

The forecast is that new rules must be defined by Aneel within 18 months of the publication of the law and will be valid from 2029. For units that file requests for access between the 13th and 18th month after the publication of the law, the text predicts that these new rules will come into effect from 2031. There are also benefits for rural cooperatives.

Extraordinary review

The text provides that, in addition to receiving charges with funds from the Energy Development Account (CDE), electricity distributors may consider the energy inserted into the system by micro and mini generators as involuntary overcontracting for the purpose of extraordinary tariff review.

In addition, it establishes that distributors may make public calls for the purchase of excess energy from these generators in future contracts, in accordance with Aneel regulations. These distributors will also be able to use micro and mini-generation projects to fulfill part of the minimum percentages of investment in energy efficiency required by law.

Minimum charge

The project also foresees that, even if a micro or mini generator consumes very little in a given month, it will still pay a minimum amount (for mini generators, the contracted demand is worth).

tariff flags

The text provides that the tariff flags will focus only on the consumption to be billed, and not on the excess energy used to offset consumption.

The tariff flags (green, yellow and red 1 and 2) are additions to the electricity bill when energy becomes more expensive, mainly due to the need to activate thermoelectric plants powered by fossil fuel to supply the demand.

Street lighting

The text allows the participation of public lighting installations in the compensation system (SCEE), with the network of a municipality being considered as a consumer unit.

Financing

The proposal determines that, for the purposes of accessing resources from Investment Funds in Infrastructure Participation (FIP-IE) and Investment Funds in Participation in Intensive Economic Production in Research, Development and Innovation (FIP-PD&I), distributed mini-generation will be considered electricity generation infrastructure projects.

systemic benefits

It is also expected that Aneel will disclose the systemic costs and benefits of distributed micro and mini generation plants, according to guidelines established by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), listening to society, associations and representative entities, companies and agents of the electricity sector. In the guidelines, the CNPE must consider benefits related to the location and consider the components of generation, electrical losses, transmission and distribution.

large plants

In relation to large photovoltaic power generation plants for sale in the Free Contracting Environment (ACL) or for self-consumption, the text provides for the presentation of a simplified study containing data from at least one year of measurement (performed by satellite or station installed in the location of the enterprise).

Modifications

The original text of the bill was authored by Federal Deputy Silas Câmara (Republicanos-AM). During the proceedings in the Chamber of Deputies, the text was modified by the rapporteur of the matter in that House, Federal Deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicanos-MG). Now, with the changes made in the Senate, the matter returns to the Chamber.

Marcos Rogério welcomed amendments from senators Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), Irajá (PSD-TO), José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), Weverton (PDT-MA), Paulo Paim (PT-RS), Carlos Fávaro (PSD- MT) and Jorginho Mello (PL-SC). According to Marcos Rogério, the accepted amendments “make the proposition more balanced, in the sense of ensuring that microgeneration and distributed minigeneration continue to expand, increasingly reaching a larger layer of our population, while at the same time making the sharing of costs fairer”.

Carlos Fávaro supported the approval of the matter, arguing that it represents a modernization of sector norms.

— That’s our role, that’s what the Brazilian population expects from the National Congress: that they understand the moments, moments like the one we’ve been through recently, of an unprecedented water crisis. And here we managed to modernize the legislation, improve the legislation so that the private sector can invest, generate electricity, make growth sustainable in the generation of electricity – declared Fávaro.

For Marcos Rogério, the project “modernizes the electricity sector, even more in a field that is important and that grows each year in a very safe and sustainable way in Brazil, but which lacked a legal framework like this one”.

José Aníbal said that his amendment, which was accepted by the rapporteur, allows floating photovoltaic generation units installed on water depths to be classified as mini or microgenerators.

— These plants offer enormous potential for using reservoirs and lakes to generate electricity close to load centers in metropolitan areas, where land for the installation of photovoltaic panels tends to be more scarce and expensive. In addition to allowing the use of areas that would otherwise remain idle, these units reduce evaporation in covered areas and, therefore, alleviate water shortages,” said Aníbal.

Jean Paul Prates also supported the proposal. He said that own energy generation will be remunerated for the benefits it brings to the environment and to the electrical system.

— Aneel must calculate and determine, by March 2022, the mechanisms for considering this benefit. And to prevent the proliferation and commercialization of projects filed within the exemption period, the bill establishes an extremely important guarantee of faithful fulfillment, a guarantee of faithful fulfillment equivalent to 2% of the value of the new projects. The micro and mini generation, finally, is characterized as the production of electricity for own consumption and, therefore, should be exempt from ICMS – stressed Jean Paul.

For senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), the changes will enable the growth of clean energy production in Brazil.

With information from the Chamber Agency