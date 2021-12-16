Leila confirms that Abel Ferreira and Anderson Barros remain at Palmeiras: “How can such a winning team change?” | palm trees

A day after taking office as president of Palmeiras for the next three years, Leila Pereira granted this Thursday, at the Soccer Academy, her first press conference as Verdão’s mandate. And in it, he confirmed the permanence of coach Abel Ferreira.

– Our coach, two-time Libertadores champion, stays. He has a contract until 2022, with the possibility of extending it until the end of 2023. I confirm that our technician Abel remains with us fulfilling his contract – he said.

Abel Ferreira arrived at Palmeiras in October last year and quickly became one of the most victorious coaches in the history of Verdão, with two Libertadores and a Copa do Brasil.

Leila Pereira, President of Palmeiras — Photo: Thiago Ferri

The president of Verdão also confirmed the following of football director Anderson Barros at the club. There was an expectation of the director’s contract renewal.

– Anderson Barros remains with us. The entire board, all of our football fatigue, will all remain. How can such a winning team change? This is what we want. Competent people for Palmeiras to remain victorious. Everyone stays, Anderson stays with us.

Anderson Barros arrived at the club to succeed Alexandre Mattos, who was fired in December 2019. The director’s work during the two seasons of crisis caused by the pandemic is reason for praise from former president Maurício Galiotte and coach Abel Ferreira.

In the first term of the director, Verdão won four important titles: Paulistão 2020, Copa do Brasil 2020 and Libertadores 2020 and 2021.

Leila Pereira, in her opening speech, before the questions, spoke about being against the transformation of Palmeiras into a company. And that the topic will not be discussed at the club without her approval.

– The associate does not see me as a patron (…) without our contribution, Palmeiras would not be at this level (…) people see me as a successful business, we want to implement professional management. That’s what I’m here for. I am totally against the transformation of Palmeiras into a company. This matter can be discussed with me here, but it will never be referred to without the President’s authorization. Palmeiras cannot have an owner.

The new administration will have as its first major challenge the dispute of the Club World Cup, in Abu Dhabi.