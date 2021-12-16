Leila receives pix wave after having CPF leaked and jokes about looking for a center forward in Palmeiras: “When I saw it, I thought I was a hacker” | palm trees

Leila Pereira had her CPF (individual registration) disclosed during the inauguration ceremony as president of Palmeiras and this generated a wave of bank transfers from fans in her pix, which has the code of the official’s document number.

The people from Palmeira who sent her money sent messages (this form of transfer allows sending messages) asking for the hiring of a center forward. She adopted good humor when dealing with the matter.

– Our fan is fantastic. When my address and CPF were released, I received hundreds of pix. When I saw it, I thought it was a hacker. They are fans depositing in my account, so that I can bring a center forward. It was an unusual thing and the fans are fantastic. I have the money in my account and I will revert this amount to Palmeiras. I ask the fan, if you want to help Palmeiras, enter the Avanti website now and sign up for our fan partner program – he said.

1 of 5 Leila Pereira, President of Palmeiras — Photo: Thiago Ferri Leila Pereira, President of Palmeiras — Photo: Thiago Ferri

– You can help Palmeiras by enrolling in the membership program. Let’s double our number. Today we have 40 thousand members, let’s double! The value of the Avanti member is 100% reverted to the acquisition of players. You, the fan who sent a pix, sign up for the program, you directly help our football – he completed.

Leila confirmed at the press conference that he is looking for a striker and other positions in the market – the club had agreed with defender Valber Huerta, but the deal was closed after the Chilean failed his medical exams.

– About the center forward… I’m here to manage Palmeiras. The technical issues will always go through the technical committee, football management, performance analysts, scout, the president will never decide alone. I am here for the entire decision to be taken together. My decision will always be based on a technical study. Not only center forward, we look for other positions.

– Depending on what they decide, we see what’s possible. I will manage the club responsibly. Regardless of being president of the sponsors who collaborate with the club, I will not authorize any amount. I am here so that, depending on what is decided by the technical staff, to see if it is financially viable. Then I will decide, always what is best for Palmeiras.

The president reinforced the position of Palmeiras in the market, not looking for players considered medallions, expensive and older. In attack, one of the targets is 25-year-old Wesley Moraes, who is on loan from Aston Villa to Belgium’s Brugge.

– The objective is to invest in young people who provide sporting and financial returns, which in the future, if we need to sell them, will return an investment for the club. Fans need to understand that this is our goal, to invest in young reinforcements with sporting returns. Medallion for me is a player who enters the field to resolve, to help Palmeiras to be victorious. I don’t believe that name wins any championship. What I believe is blood in the vein, it is soul and will – he finished.

