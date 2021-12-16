Leila talks about representation and inclusion during possession

It was around 6:40 pm that Leila Pereira, 57, signed the minutes of the deliberative council meeting that made her official as president of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras for the next three years.

She cried, said she was living the most important day of her life and made it clear that the banner of inclusion will be one of the guidelines for her mandate. Something that is surprising and auspicious in a club as conservative as Alviverde da Vila Pompeia, in São Paulo.

Leila highlighted the fact that she is the first woman president of the club, adding that she is from Rio de Janeiro —she is from Rio de Janeiro from Cabo Frio— and that her name is “Pereira”, one of the most common surnames in Brazil and not Italian, as they are Galiotte, Tirone, Facchina, Contursi and Belluzo, among many others who have already held the top position at the Palestra.

“The first female president of a 107-year-old club is being sworn in. A woman named Leila Pereira. Very representative. It proves that Palmeiras belongs to everyone. Everyone! [Eu] I feel very happy,” she said.

In this way, Leila was used as an example of this inclusive project that she intends to carry out in Alviverde. He spoke of making Palmeiras accessible to everyone and praised the people who are not members of the club, who are the biggest part of the fans, after all.

“Our great fans are here, but also outside the walls. It’s this passion of the fans for the club that made me feel so sensitive about fighting to be here.”

Leila expressed her wish for the Allianz Parque to be always full. And he said he wanted the fans to be able to buy the club’s shirt, which is currently inaccessible to a large part of the fans.

And to reinforce its proximity to the stands, it also thanked by name Paulo Serdan, the club’s advisor, honorary president of the Mancha Verde crowd and of the homonymous samba school, and Pepe Reale, director of Mancha, for attending the ceremony.

It remains to be seen how many of these intentions will survive the grueling routine of presiding over a club. If your desire to make the ticket cheaper in view of the budget and accounts to be approved can be carried out. She will also still need to understand what is possible to do within the contract with the supplier Puma, with regard to her idea of ​​offering a cheaper shirt to people from Palmeira.

Leila assumes the most important position in the world alviverde, promising the fans precisely the world, by winning the Club World Cup, in February. Time will show what she can actually do.

There are controversies surrounding Leila’s rise at Palmeiras. Like the conflict of interest for also being a club sponsor. There is the episode of the “penny stroke” of former ally Mustafá Contursi, who reveals that she has been a member of the club since 1996 — and that she thus had time to become a member of the board. And the approval, in the midst of Galiotte’s administration, of an increase in the presidential term to three years, which would give her the ideal time to be a candidate in 2021, as in fact happened.

But it is still a milestone, a woman president playing the cards at Palmeiras. And already in her first speech, Leila makes it clear that she understands and that she will definitely work with this trump card for the next three years. As he already did in his first act as a representative.