Liziane attacks Lary, throws drink at Erasmus and gets thrown out of party · TV News

This Wednesday night (15), Record revealed the reason why Liziane Gutierrez was expelled from the last party of A Fazenda 13 during the night. Although MC Gui had already anticipated the gossip, the network had hidden the scenes from PlayPlus subscribers. The model left the fraternization after throwing drinks at Erasmo Viana and pushing Lary Bottino across a table.

As soon as she arrived at the place, Liziane began to cry and scream: “I’m at the party!” “Come here, Lizi,” called Valentina Francavilla. Although some participants tried to welcome the ex-confined one, she took advantage of the moment to attack Gui Araujo and Erasmo.

“You’re an idiot, I won’t talk to either of you, you [Lary], we didn’t know each other”, the model fired. “Talk in front of me now, didn’t you talk so much about respect?”, she continued, looking at Gui Araujo.

While the two targets ignored Liziane’s presence, she insisted on the offenses. “Two idiots. Canceled,” she said of Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. “You’re a sexist asshole, idiot,” she declared of Erasmus. “Let’s have one,” suggested Tati Quebra Barraco, in an attempt to end the mess.

Liziane, however, did not stop there. She approached Dayane Mello and complained about the behavior of former Big Brother Italy: “You hurt me, I was your friend. I loved you, man.”

A few minutes later, Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos arrived at the party, still not knowing they were single. MC Gui approached the Bahian woman and decided to reveal the truth. “Do you want to know? Are you sure? You’ll be alright?”, asked the funkeiro.

After the influencer responded in the affirmative, the singer said: “You and Dynho are divorced, Aline [Mineiro] and I are almost [na mesma situação]Meanwhile, in another corner of the party, Dynho, who still hadn’t received the information, heard Liziane make a toast to the singles.

“Single? Why did she say that?”, asked the musician to Lary. “She’s crazy,” disguised the ex-MTV. Despite the influencer’s attempt to hide the news from the singer, he found out about MC Mirella’s divorce request as soon as Lizi opened her mouth.

“Canceladinhos!”, she shouted to Gui Araujo and Erasmo. Then she added: “It’s not you, no, Dynho, you’re single.” After that, the model approached Erasmo and threw a drink in the Bahian’s face. Lary got angry and threw a drink at Lizi, who, in turn, pushed Anitta’s former friend onto a glass table. She fell to the ground with everything.

After the confusion took a bigger proportion, the reality production decided to expel the model from the party. And MC Gui went to console Dynho. “You and Sthefane are single, so is Aline and I’m almost [solteiro também]. You will discover everything”, he explained, who added: “Whoever loves you is really waiting for you, you have your life out there”.

Watch the videos:

After being questioned by the former employee, @mcgui_official told the @sthephanematos_ the status of your relationship. 👀🔥 👉 Go to https://t.co/sJRe2r7M6I now to watch with us! #PartyA Farmpic.twitter.com/8iFj5u8HEp — The Farm (@afazendarecord) December 16, 2021

And the provocations of @lizianetierrez continued for pedestrians… 👀🔥 👉 Go to https://t.co/sJRe2r7M6I now to watch with us! #PartyA Farmpic.twitter.com/Sys3ArjpzL — The Farm (@afazendarecord) December 16, 2021

Geeeee… the @lizianetierrez threw drink at @erasmus and the @eularybottino he lost patience with the ex-peoa, who was expelled from the party. 😱🔥 👉 Go to https://t.co/sJRe2r7M6I now to watch with us! #PartyA Farmpic.twitter.com/2mxBVm99KM — The Farm (@afazendarecord) December 16, 2021

THE @dynhoalvesreal was disturbed by the comments of @lizianetierrez, and @sthephanematos_ she also cried a lot, needing to be comforted by her colleagues. 💥 👉 Go to https://t.co/sJRe2r7M6I now to watch with us! #PartyA Farmpic.twitter.com/AOamQwPODt — The Farm (@afazendarecord) December 16, 2021

THE @mcgui_official it’s the @guiaraujo13 explained to the @dynhoalvesreal what happened and they consoled their friend, who was distressed by the information. 🔥 👉 Go to https://t.co/sJRe2r7M6I now to watch with us! #PartyA Farmpic.twitter.com/fcRqKtzi87 — The Farm (@afazendarecord) December 16, 2021

