Luísa Sonza is presumed dead by SUS and undergoes suffocation to prove she is alive. TV News

Luísa Sonza went through a suffocation en route to her tour in Portugal. About to embark for the country, the singer discovered that she had been the victim of a fraud and presumed dead in the records of the Unified Health System (SUS). She had to file a lawsuit to prove she was alive and be able to travel.

This is a criminal practice that has had public figures as targets for the past few weeks. When accessing the SUS, victims discover that their data is tampered with. It is likely that her CPF was registered as deceased by someone who wanted to harm her.

According to a note sent by Luísa’s advisor to the TV news, she found out that she was presumed dead after trying to access the Connect SUS app to prove she was vaccinated. The Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate is required by some countries for international travel during the pandemic.

The artist had to call her lawyer and go to court with an emergency process to enable the boarding. She already had a trip scheduled to Portugal, and the situation needed to be resolved as soon as possible so as not to interfere with the tour.

The emergency request was granted by the Ministry of Health, which managed to correct the data in time. Despite the scare, the singer performed the shows in Portugal without further inconvenience. Check out images from the tour below: