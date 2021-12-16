Luiza and Maurílio’s team doctor talks about the singer’s health

Country singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luíza, presented severe chest pains and breathing difficulties, during the recording of a dvd at dawn this Wednesday (15) and managed to be revived after suffering three cardiac arrests.

Wandervan Azevedo, the singer’s team doctor, told Portal Metrópoles in an interview that Maurílio’s situation is extremely serious.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“The cause of cardiac arrest is still unknown. We are trying to investigate. At the moment it is very serious[o estado de saúde]”, informed the professional, who is part of Workshow.

Maurílio was referred to an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia. According to the last bulletin issued by the institution, the countryman is “on mechanical ventilation, with all intensive support and there is still no medical discharge forecast”, said the note.

Luiza and Maurílio. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Prayers

Through her social networks, Luiza, from the duo with Maurílio, asked for prayers for her partner. The singer also informed that the concerts that would take place on December 17th and 18th are cancelled.

“Please pray. That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. 5 min, and pray for Maurilio, please”, she asked through Instagram. Soon after, several famous people asked for the singer’s health, including: Maraísa, the duo Henrique and Juliano, Gabi Martins, Murilo Huff and others.

SEE ALSO: Luciana Gimenez goes topless and freshens up during a shower