Lula comes to Ciro Gomes’ defense after the PF’s operation – Politics

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) came out in defense of the pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) after this being the target of search and seizure by the Federal Police this Wednesday, 15. The PT classified the action as “unnecessary” and said that the presidential candidate and his brother, senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), were another target of the operation, they have a “suitable life trajectory”.

“I want to give my solidarity to the senator Cid Gomes and to the pre-candidate for president Ciro Gomes, who had their homes unnecessarily invaded, without being summoned to testify and without taking into account the trajectory of their lives. They deserve to be respected”, wrote Lula.

Ciro thanked the former president and once again said that he was a victim of a “police state” implemented by the Bolsonaro administration. According to him, the operation he is targeted reveals a “threat to democracy and all democrats.”

thank you president @LulaOfficial. Bolsonaro’s police state is a threat to democracy and all democrats. I consider myself obliged to give all the necessary clarifications, out of respect for the Brazilian people, and I will do so. https://t.co/TJLU8uWMIO — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) December 15, 2021

The operation triggered by the PF on Wednesday aims to investigate alleged fraud and payment of bribes to political agents and public servants involving the works at the Castelão stadium, in Fortaleza, between 2010 and 2013.

According to the PF, investigations began in 2017 and aim at ‘possible payment of undue advantage so that Galvão Engenharia could be successful in the Arena Castelão’s bidding process and, in the contractual execution phase, receive amounts owed by the State Government throughout of the execution of the work of renovation, expansion, adaptation, operation and maintenance of the Stadium’.

In 2016, search and seizure warrants were also carried out at the home of former president Lula, as part of Operation Lava Jato. At the time, the Court authorized coercive conduct to take the PT member to testify.