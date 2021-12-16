Lula has 43%; Ciro and Moro lead to ‘plan B’

Amid the anticipated movement of pre-candidates for the presidency in 2022, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears with 43% of voting intentions and president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has the preference of 26% of voters . The data comes from a survey by the National Confederation of Industry (CNT) in partnership with the MDA Institute, carried out from December 9th to 11th, 2021 and released this Thursday, 16th. percentage points and 95% confidence level.







Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears with 43% of voting intentions Photo: Renato S. Cerqueira / Futura Press

Former minister Sérgio Moro (Podemos) appears with 9% of voting intentions in the stimulated poll, while Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 5% of the preference and João Doria (PSDB), 2%. The other candidates, including Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo) did not reach 1%.

The result does not show significant differences with the previous survey, published in July, when Lula had 41% and Bolsonaro had 27%. Moro, in turn, had a breakthrough after being launched by Podemos in the pre-campaign: it grew from 6% to 9%.

The new poll brings a different component: voters’ plan B. Sérgio Moro is the second voting option for 22% of Bolsonaro voters. Ciro, in turn, has the potential to win 25% of Lula’s votes in this regard.

In an eventual runoff between Bolsonaro and Lula, the PT would have 53% of the vote, while the current president has the preference of 31% of voters if the election were to take place today. If Lula were to face Sérgio Moro, the former president would win with 51% of the vote, with 25% for the former Lava Jato judge and former justice minister.