Magician in Beyond Illusion, Rafael Vitti escapes from prison and usurps dead identity · TV News

Rafael Vitti needed to learn magic tricks to play the kindly Davi in ​​Além da Ilusão, which opens in February. The protagonist of the next telenovela of Globo’s six, however, will face several obstacles throughout history. Unjustly accused of killing Elisa (Larissa Manoela), the boy will be arrested and will need to usurp a man’s identity to escape the police.

The serial written by Alessandra Poggi will take place between the 1930s and 1940s. David will be presented as an honest young man, struggling and motherless. The good guy will see his father, played by João Vitti, lose all his fortune at the beginning of the plot.

The protagonist will have learned to do magic tricks with his grandfather and will dream of earning a living as an illusionist. “I studied a lot. I really tried to learn how to be a magician, because it is a very complex art. And I’ve also been researching about the time,” said Vitti in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

David’s life will turn upside down when he falls in love with Elisa in the first phase of the novel. However, the boy will be accused of the girl’s death and will spend ten years in jail.

“He is very talented and generous. He is a kind-hearted person who suffers a great injustice, but he does not lose hope. He is a very strong character. It will be interesting to bring him to life,” said the actor.

The magician will manage to escape from prison, but will end up in a train accident. At that moment, he will decide to steal the identity of Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff), who will be presumed dead in the raid. The man was on his way to town to take up a post in managing Elisa’s family’s textile factory.

Davi will be surprised to find Isadora (Larissa Manoela), younger sister of the beloved. He will be enchanted by the 18-year-old girl when he realizes how much she looks like the dead girl.

