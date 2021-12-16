Maicon picks up eight hook games for referee confusion; Diego Souza is also punished | brazilian series a

The Full Court of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) increased the punishments behind the wheel Maicon and the center forward Diego Souza in session this Wednesday. The two players will need to serve their sentences in competitions organized by the CBF in 2022.

Maicon was punished with eight suspension matches for his aggressive reaction to the expulsion in Grêmio’s defeat by Corinthians. The defensive midfielder went over Ricardo Marques Ribeiro and hit the referee’s arm. The experienced player has been without a club since his break with Tricolor in August.

Diego Souza took three games as punishment after taking the yellow card from the referee’s hand, although he was not sent off. The center forward has a contract until the end of this year with Grêmio, which informed that it will not be with him in 2022.

The STJD Plenary also converted Marques Ribeiro’s punishment of 30 days into a warning. All decisions were taken by majority vote. The Attorney’s Office had filed an appeal after the decision was made.

1 of 1 Diego Souza takes the yellow card from refereeing and claims Grêmio loses to Corinthians — Photo: Eduardo Moura/ge.globo Diego Souza takes the yellow card from refereeing and complains about Grêmio losing to Corinthians — Photo: Eduardo Moura/ge.globo

Maicon was sent off in the 34th minute of the second half, after offending and attacking referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro. The episode was the last act of the player wearing the Grêmio shirt – the next day, club and player announced the termination of their contract.