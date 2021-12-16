Maisa and Nicholas Arashiro split after 4 years of dating: ‘It was my first big love’ | Pop & Art

Maisa used social media to announce that she and Nicholas Arashiro are no longer a couple. The 20-year-old actress and presenter spoke about the breakup after four years of dating and asked fans to consider that the ex is not a public figure and wants to have his privacy respected.

“Out of respect for everyone who has always shown us great affection, I want to say that Nick and I are no longer dating.”

“He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together with a lot of learning, laughs, fulfilled dreams and loyalty, but we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way,” stated Maisa.

“We ended up with no grievances and fights, so speculation is unnecessary.”

“Our friendship prevails and I ask that you take into account the fact that Nicholas is not a public person, wants to avoid overexposure and have his privacy respected. I will not be giving interviews on the subject either. We appreciate it and we count on everyone’s understanding and empathy.” , finished Maisa

Then, the actress even told the story of her parents to “consolate” the fans, who lamented the end of the relationship.

“Guys, but tomorrow belongs to God. My mom and dad have been married for 21 years. They dated in their teens, broke up and then met again, got married and formed a beautiful family! It’s okay.”

In a video, Maísa talks about the movie “Everything for a Pop Star”