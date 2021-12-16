Maisa announces breakup with Nicholas Arashiro | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Maisa and Nicolas announced the termination

Love is over! Maisa has announced that she has ended her relationship with Nicholas Arashiro. After four years of dating, she published in the stories an explanation of what happened and said it ended without hurt feelings and fights and that she did not talk about it to avoid overexposure on the subject.

“Out of respect for everyone who always showed great affection for us, I come to say that Nick and I are no longer dating. He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together with lots of learning, laughs, fulfilled dreams and loyalty,” he said on social media.

Maisa then talked about the ex. “But we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way. We ended up with no grievances and fights, so speculation is unnecessary,” he said.

“Our friendship prevails and I ask that you take into account the fact that Nicholas is not a public person, wants to avoid overexposure and have his privacy respected. I will also not be giving interviews on the subject.

We are grateful and count on everyone’s understanding and empathy,” he added.

