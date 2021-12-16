Maisa Silva ends her relationship with Nicholas Arashiro after 4 years

Presenter and actress Maisa Silva, 19, announced today that she is no longer dating Nicholas Arashiro, 20, after four years of relationship.

“Hi guys, how are you? Out of respect for everyone who always showed a lot of affection for us, I want to say that Nick and I are no longer dating. He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together with a lot of learning. , laughter, dreams come true and loyalty,” he wrote on Twitter.

but we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way.

We end up with no heartaches and fights, so speculation is unnecessary.

Our friendship prevails and I ask you to take into account the fact that Nicholas is not a public person, — +a (@maisa) December 15, 2021

On the social network, Maisa also said that the end was amicable and that she will not give an interview on the subject.

“And yes, I’m prepared to hear ‘I don’t believe in love anymore” and “I finish famous is all without a fight, right, I doubt it…’ because we know that despite not being easy, it was respectful as the 4 years of dating”, he added.

Who is Nicholas Arashiro?

Maisa began her relationship with Nicholas at age 15. The ex-boyfriend, who doesn’t usually expose details of her life on social media, appeared in posts of statements by the actress during the dating period.

At 20, Nicholas Arashiro works on a recently launched clothing collection. He is also a skateboarding fan and shared footage from a November trip to Barcelona, ​​Spain.