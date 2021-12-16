Majority of TST says there is an employee relationship between driver and Uber | Economy



Uber announces bonuses of up to R$1500 for drivers who accept races – Disclosure

Posted 15/12/2021 19:38 | Updated 12/15/2021 19:48

The third group of the Superior Labor Court (TST) formed a majority this Wednesday, 15, to recognize an employment relationship between Uber and its drivers. Two of the three ministers voted in favor of accepting the link between the company and the worker, but the judgment was suspended due to the class minister, Alexandre de Souza Agra Belmonte, having asked to be seen.

The trial was resumed this Wednesday since the last vote in December 2020, which had been favorable by Mauricio Godinho Delgado, rapporteur of the case. Minister Alberto Luiz Bresciani accompanied the rapporteur.

Although two votes have already been in favor, in a note, the TST stated that today’s judgment has not yet produced any kind of effect. “Although there are two votes in favor, out of three possible, to one of the parties, it is possible that the ministers who have already voted will review their conceptions and change their decisions,” he said.

When the case is returned by Minister Belmonte, it will be immediately scheduled, with subpoena of the parties, but there is no definite forecast for the resumption of the judgment.

“We further clarify that the decisions of the TST Panels only create obligations to the parties involved in the process, not having a binding effect on the respective categories. Thus, the future decision of the 3rd Panel will only generate effects for the parties to the case, with the possibility of appeal of the defeated party and, in specific cases, Extraordinary Appeal to the STF”, explained the court.

Also according to the court, the previous decisions of the Panels that denied employment contract to the workers in the referred matter will not be affected by the future decision of the 3rd Panel of the TST or by any other decision coming from the Panels. Disagreements between TST Classes are decided by a subsection of the TST. “Only after that, we can talk about the binding effect of the decision”, he concluded.

Wanted by THE DAY, Uber said it will await the vote of Minister Alexandre Belmonte to comment on the decision, but at the moment it should be clarified that the votes cast by ministers Mauricio Godinho and Alberto Bresciani, from the 3rd Panel of the TST, represent an isolated and contrary understanding to that of all five cases tried in the Court itself – the most recent of them last month.

“In the votes, apparently, the evidence produced in the process was disregarded and the ministers based decisions exclusively on ideological conceptions about the operating model of Uber and on the activity carried out by partner drivers in Brazil,” he said, in a statement.

According to the company, the ministers made a presentation citing themes related to humanist constitutionalism, cinematographic films about the digitization of society and the restructuring of the capitalist system, however, according to the company, little space was devoted to concrete evidence of the process, such as the the fact that the driver himself acknowledged, in a deposition to the Court, that he did not receive any kind of order, nor did he have any type of supervision, in the 57 days he used the Uber application until he was unregistered for violating the platform’s Terms of Use – to which all adhere at the time of registration.