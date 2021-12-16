Man applies counterattack to criminals via WhatsApp

On Monday (13), a 35-year-old man received a message on WhatsApp from someone pretending to be his uncle. The person requested a transfer via Pix of R$2,432. It was then that he backhanded and asked for a R$ 10 recharge to be made to his line. The information is from UOL.

“They had already told the family group (of someone posing as the uncle) and the message arrived at the same time. The idea (of the counter-coup) is not original to me, I saw it in a WhatsApp group or on Instagram for some time now.”

To try to deceive him, the scammer said he was having difficulty making a deposit through the application and, therefore, requested a transfer via Pix of R$2,432.

As in some operators the use of WhatsApp is limited, the man stated that he needed to recharge his cell phone line to be able to activate his mobile data package.

“I didn’t ask right away. I sent two audios to the scammer showing me worried about the situation and to convey more ‘truthfulness’ in my version. I said that I would help, but that I would only be able to do it at night when I got home, because I had no credit on my cell phone”, he said. “I suggested that, if it was urgent, he could recharge it on my cell phone and I would add the R$ 10 on Pix”, he added.

The scammer accepted and performed the recharge. Afterwards, the boy thanked and was blocked by the criminal.

