Maurilio is diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, says hospital

Country singer Maurílio, 28, was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism after suffering a cardiac arrest. The information was confirmed by the Hospital Jardim América de Goiânia, where the artist is admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), in a statement to splash.

The hospital informs you that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro is hospitalized in the unit’s ICU. The imaging exam, carried out on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 15, confirmed the diagnosis of pulmonary thromboembolism. The patient remains in serious condition.

says the note.

Pulmonary thromboembolism is the most serious complication of thrombosis. Diagnosis is characterized by displacement of the thrombus from the vein to the lung. Gravity depends on the size and amount of clots formed as a result of the change.

In some situations, the joint action of cardiologists, neurologists, angiologists, pulmonologists and even hematologists is necessary to control the condition.

Hospitalization of Mauril

The country singer, from the duo with singer Luíza, had difficulty breathing and severe chest pains before being hospitalized in the capital of Goiás. He suffered a cardiac arrest, but was subsequently revived.

Wandervan Azevedo, the team doctor who works with the country duo, confirmed that the country singer’s condition is serious in contact with the Metrópoles website.

According to information previously disclosed in medical bulletins, the singer is “on mechanical ventilation, with all intensive support. No hospital discharge is expected.”

The duo’s shows, scheduled for the 17th and 18th, in the cities of Sorriso and Glória d’Oeste (MT), were cancelled.

Who is Maurilio?

Maurílio was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão, in the same city where he met Luíza, with whom he is still a partner. She was on vacation when she met her partner.

Before his musical career, Maurílio studied Accounting. But he preferred to pursue a career with Luiza, with whom he released his first album in 2017, live.

One of their most successful songs is “S de saudade”. The song is a partnership between the duo and Zé Neto and Cristiano.

The last release of the two was “Não Dá Pra Continuar”, a song that comes from a partnership with João Bosco.

Support

Today, also on the social network, Luiza shared the same team statement and asked for prayers for the singer.

Please pray. That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. Five minutes, and devote a prayer to Maurilio, please.

Miguel, who recorded the DVD with Maurílio yesterday, also wished his friend well.

Luana Reis, Maurílio’s wife, also asked for prayers for her husband. “The time is for prayer! He’s strong, he’s going to win. He’s already won! It’s his victory,” she said on social media.