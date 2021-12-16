Mauro Cezar: Title shows strong rooster and poor football that reigns in the country – 12/16/2021

Atlético Mineiro’s superiority was obvious even before the ball rolled in the first game, in Belo Horizonte. But there is no way to ignore that Galo’s victory by 6-1 on the combined scoreboard of the two matches was too elastic. Athletico lacked minimal organization on the field to at least compete. No, Hurricane did not compete. Title more than deserved.

It is true that the penalty against the Paraná team in Minas Gerais was poorly scored, as the goal disallowed in Curitiba when the score was 0-0. in these two matches, especially due to the lack of resources after suffering 1-0.

In the case of the fight back, Alberto Valentim’s team was already completely disorganized even before the scoreboard was inaugurated. Marcinho’s blunder in heading backwards allowed Atlético Mineiro to take the upper hand against the local team’s defenders for Keno to open the scoring. It was the fifth goal in the decision in two bouts.

Athletico’s goal well disallowed in the second half, Hulk’s mark to extend and the goal of honor by the red-black team defined the game (1 to 2) in an easy end, with the favorite winning easily. But it could have been minimally challenging for the Rooster. However, there is no way to expect much with Valentine.

