Mayor says the fight was for real and that rivalry is only in the ring

“You’ve never seen a mayor fighting,” says Mayor Simão Peixoto (PP), who became famous this week for having fought MMA with a political opponent at an event in the city of Borba (AM). His speech sums up the reason for the national repercussion, which he says was very positive: “for us it is gratifying”.

The MMA fight that took place on the 11th was organized to raise contributions for the Solidarity Christmas, which takes place annually in the city of less than 40 thousand inhabitants since 2017 with the donation of basic food baskets. In addition, the mayor says that he took the opportunity to encourage immunization against covid-19, since to watch the fight it was necessary to show proof of vaccination with two doses.

Simão Peixoto had covid-19 last year and was in serious condition. When he was elected, he was admitted to the ICU, with most of his lung compromised. He says that he had sequels from the disease and that it was only after he started exercising that he fully recovered.

“I started to breathe better, I left off oxygen and now I live a better life”, he says. For him, the fight was also a way to promote the importance of sports.

Despite being a big fan of numerous modalities, including MMA, Simão Peixoto had never trained in fighting. The mayor had 21 days to prepare and ended up winning the dispute, which he guarantees was for real.

Regarding the opponent’s choice, Peixoto says that it was not motivated by any negative feelings. Erineu “Mirico” Alves da Silva (PPS) was a candidate for city councilor three times, but was not elected. Some time before the event, he published a video on his social networks criticizing Peixoto’s management for the state of conservation of Balneário do Lira, the city’s postcard.

He might have had a drink there and said he wanted to fight me. I replied ‘fighting, I’m not going to fight, but as we’re going to have a solidarity event, if you want to fight me inside the octagon, we’re going to fight’.

Simão Peixoto, Mayor of Borba (AM)

Even so, Simão reaffirms that there is no rivalry outside the octagon and that the atmosphere at the event was friendly: “I have nothing against him. In fact, on November 24th, he was on my birthday.” He added that after the fight they hugged and Erineu was invited to participate in the distribution of food baskets.

Public Ministry investigates the event

Today, the Public Ministry of Amazonas announced that it had opened the event to investigate possible acts of administrative improbity and political-administrative infraction. According to a note published on the MP’s website, it will be verified whether the event was financed with public money.

The mayor guarantees that there are no irregularities and that everything was organized from donations from companies: “I didn’t spend anything out of my pocket and the city hall didn’t.”