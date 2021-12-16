Meeting with PSB sealed the disaffiliation of Alckmin from the PSDB: ‘the chance of being Lula’s deputy is 99%’, says Márcio França

RIO — A meeting with the PSB’s summit this Tuesday sealed the disaffiliation of Geraldo Alckmin from the PSDB. His former governor of São Paulo met with the president of the PSB in São Paulo, Márcio França, state deputy Caio França, son of Marcio, and the secretary general of the party in São Paulo, Mario Luiz Guide. The meeting, held at the party’s headquarters in the south of the capital, discussed Alckmin’s affiliation with the PSB and his natural appointment as vice-president for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 presidential elections.

Asked about the chances of the former governor joining the party and being Lula’s deputy, Márcio França is optimistic.

— 99% of chances of him being Lula’s vice-president — said França to Globo.

France, however, did not want to set the day on which it will make the announcement.

GLOBO learned that the announcement of Alckmin’s affiliation could take place this Sunday during a dinner organized by the group Prerogatives, in one of the Rubayat restaurants, where the former governor of São Paulo and the former PT president will be present.

In order for Alckmin to join the PSB and be the party’s nominee for the vice-presidency, the negotiation involves PT’s support for the candidacy of socialist Márcio França, who was Alckmin’s vice president, for the São Paulo government, which would imply the withdrawal of the candidacy. by Fernando Haddad (PT).

The former governor and Lula have already met at least twice, the last one last week at the home of former Education Secretary Gabriel Chalita, in São Paulo. According to PT members, there was never an official invitation for him to participate in the former president’s ticket. In an interview with GLOBO, the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmann, stated that the chances of the former toucan being vice-president are the same as any nominated by another party that forms a national coalition with the PT.

Letter in which Geraldo Alckmin asks for PSDB disaffiliation Photo: Reproduction

Alckmin has also already received invitations to join the PSD and Solidarity. He is also evaluating the possibility of running for the fifth term as governor of São Paulo. If he chooses to be governor, the most likely path today is to join Gilberto Kassab’s PSD.

Announcing his disaffiliation from the PSDB, the party in which he has been for more than three decades, the now former toucan said that he will inform his next steps “soon”.

“It’s a new time! It’s time for change! In these more than 33 and a half years of experience at the PSDB, I’ve tried to give my best. A soldier always ready to fight the good fight with enthusiasm and loyalty. Now, it’s time to say goodbye . Time to chart a new path,” wrote the former governor, who added: “Every obstacle overcome, every moment lived, every achievement made was worth it. Soon, I will announce my next steps.”