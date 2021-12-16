Mega da Virada 2021 can pay R$ 350 million, its biggest prize in history | lotteries

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega da Virada 2021 can pay R$ 350 million, its biggest prize in history | lotteries 9 Views

THE Mega da Virada 2021 can pay BRL 350 million in this Friday’s draw (31), informed the Box. The 2,440 contest is considered by the organizer as the biggest prize in its history.

See below the ranking of prizes drawn at Mega da Virada:

Biggest prizes from Mega da Virada

PositionYearPrize in the main track
12020BRL 325.2 million
two2019BRL 304.2 million
32018BRL 302.5 million
42017BRL 306.7 million
52016BRL 220.9 million
62015BRL 246.5 million
72014BRL 263.2 million
82013BRL 224.6 million
92012BRL 244.7 million
102011BRL 177.6 million
112010BRL 194.3 million
122009BRL 144.9 million

Mega-Sena’s biggest prizes

rankingDatetotal prize
112/31/2020*BRL 325,250,216.44
two12/31/2017*BRL 306,718,743.68
312/31/2019*BRL 304,213,838.64
412/31/2018*BRL 302,536,382.72
511/05/2019BRL 289,420,865.
612/31/2014*BRL 263,295,552.64
712/31/2015*BRL 246,533,514.30
812/31/2012*BRL 244,784,099.16
912/31/2013*BRL 224,677,860.08
1012/31/2016*BRL 220,948,549.32
1102/27/2020BRL 211,652,717.74
1211/25/2015BRL 205,329,753.89
1312/22/2015BRL 197,377,949.52
1412/31/2010*BRL 194,395,200.04
1512/31/2011*R$177,617,487.60
1612/31/2009*R$ 144,901,494.92
1711/22/2014BRL 135,315,118.96
1806/19/2019BRL 124,209,628.25
1909/18/2019BRL 120,085,143.97
2006/10/2010BRL 119,142,144.27

* Mega da Virada awards

Unlike the competitions held throughout the year, Mega da Virada does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the prize will be divided between the correctors of the 2nd lane, with five tens; if no one hits the corner, the value is allocated to the 3rd lane, of bets that hit four tens.

Bets for the Mega da Virada can be placed until 5:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Friday at lotteries across the country, via the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through the Internet Banking Caixa.

The draw for the 2,440 contest will be held from 20:00 on Friday (31) and will be broadcast live on TV Globo. It will also be possible to follow the Caixa Lotteries social networks (Facebook and YouTube). Caixa has not yet defined where the draw will be held.

Mega da Virada 2021 can pay R$350 million

Mega da Virada 2021 can pay R$350 million

To bet on the internet, at Portal Loterias Caixa, players must be over 18 years of age and register. The customer chooses their guesses, inserts them in the cart and pays all their bets at once using their credit card. The minimum purchase amount on the Portal (which may contain bets of all the modalities available on the website) is R$30 and a maximum of R$945 per day.

One of the strategies used by those who want to have more chances of getting it right is to look for the dozens most drawn from the special contests.

Between Mega da Virada contests, the number 10 is the most drawn, according to the Box. The ten were drawn four times since the start of the special contest in 2009.

Second, there is a tie between four dozen: 03, 05, 20 and 36. Each one was drawn three times.

After that, there are 16 dozen that have already been drawn twice since the start of Mega da Virada: 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

BlackRock predicts turn and gains for gold in 2022

(Petrovich9/Getty Images) (Bloomberg) – Gold could advance into 2022 after a lukewarm year, driven by …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved