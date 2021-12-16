Mega da Virada 2021 can pay R$ 350 million, its biggest prize in history | lotteries

THE Mega da Virada 2021 can pay BRL 350 million in this Friday’s draw (31), informed the Box. The 2,440 contest is considered by the organizer as the biggest prize in its history.

See below the ranking of prizes drawn at Mega da Virada:

Biggest prizes from Mega da Virada Position Year Prize in the main track 1 2020 BRL 325.2 million two 2019 BRL 304.2 million 3 2018 BRL 302.5 million 4 2017 BRL 306.7 million 5 2016 BRL 220.9 million 6 2015 BRL 246.5 million 7 2014 BRL 263.2 million 8 2013 BRL 224.6 million 9 2012 BRL 244.7 million 10 2011 BRL 177.6 million 11 2010 BRL 194.3 million 12 2009 BRL 144.9 million

Mega-Sena’s biggest prizes ranking Date total prize 1 12/31/2020* BRL 325,250,216.44 two 12/31/2017* BRL 306,718,743.68 3 12/31/2019* BRL 304,213,838.64 4 12/31/2018* BRL 302,536,382.72 5 11/05/2019 BRL 289,420,865. 6 12/31/2014* BRL 263,295,552.64 7 12/31/2015* BRL 246,533,514.30 8 12/31/2012* BRL 244,784,099.16 9 12/31/2013* BRL 224,677,860.08 10 12/31/2016* BRL 220,948,549.32 11 02/27/2020 BRL 211,652,717.74 12 11/25/2015 BRL 205,329,753.89 13 12/22/2015 BRL 197,377,949.52 14 12/31/2010* BRL 194,395,200.04 15 12/31/2011* R$177,617,487.60 16 12/31/2009* R$ 144,901,494.92 17 11/22/2014 BRL 135,315,118.96 18 06/19/2019 BRL 124,209,628.25 19 09/18/2019 BRL 120,085,143.97 20 06/10/2010 BRL 119,142,144.27

* Mega da Virada awards

Unlike the competitions held throughout the year, Mega da Virada does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the prize will be divided between the correctors of the 2nd lane, with five tens; if no one hits the corner, the value is allocated to the 3rd lane, of bets that hit four tens.

Bets for the Mega da Virada can be placed until 5:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Friday at lotteries across the country, via the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through the Internet Banking Caixa.

The draw for the 2,440 contest will be held from 20:00 on Friday (31) and will be broadcast live on TV Globo. It will also be possible to follow the Caixa Lotteries social networks (Facebook and YouTube). Caixa has not yet defined where the draw will be held.

To bet on the internet, at Portal Loterias Caixa, players must be over 18 years of age and register. The customer chooses their guesses, inserts them in the cart and pays all their bets at once using their credit card. The minimum purchase amount on the Portal (which may contain bets of all the modalities available on the website) is R$30 and a maximum of R$945 per day.

One of the strategies used by those who want to have more chances of getting it right is to look for the dozens most drawn from the special contests.

Between Mega da Virada contests, the number 10 is the most drawn, according to the Box. The ten were drawn four times since the start of the special contest in 2009.

Second, there is a tie between four dozen: 03, 05, 20 and 36. Each one was drawn three times.

After that, there are 16 dozen that have already been drawn twice since the start of Mega da Virada: 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.