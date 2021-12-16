Mega of the Turn? A plane crash is easier than taking the prize – 12/15/2021

If this end of the year you decide to bet on the Mega-Sena da Virada and then take a plane, know that it is more likely that the aircraft will crash than a single person hitting six dozen of the prize, estimated at R$ 350 million for 2021. The dice is not to discourage anyone, but it is good to be aware of the probabilities.

And the bill is not overstated. The chances of someone winning with a simple six-figure bet of R$4.50 is one in 50 million, according to Caixa Econômica. That’s 0.000002% and goes as much for Mega da Virada as for any other prize draw.

The odds of dying in a plane crash, on the other hand, are one in 4 million, which is equivalent to 10 deaths in 40 million flights, according to Gilcione Nonato, a professor at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

Now, if you can and decide to invest more in your luck and bet seven numbers, which costs R$31.50, your chances become a little bigger: one in 7.1 million.

For the science of math, the best scenario would be to bet 15 numbers, the maximum allowed. In this case, the probability is one in 10,0003. But I would need to spend R$22,522.50. There is confidence and money in your pocket.

If it’s hard enough to win with a single bet, becoming the only one with a prize draw is even rarer.

“In addition to drawing your game, which has a probability of 1 in 50 million, it is necessary that no other bet is the same as yours”, says Flávio Gonçalves, professor of statistics, also at UFMG.

Based on this reasoning, the probability of winning the Mega-Sena da Virada alone with a single bet, assuming 180 million bets — average of the previous ones — is approximately 1 in 1.8 billion, that is, 0.0000000548%.

Rare events are more routine than lottery bets

The risk of being attacked by a shark, for example, is 1 in 11.5 million, according to a survey carried out by the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida (USA) in 2017. So the probability of getting attacked by a shark is five times more than winning the Mega-Sena Dash with a single bet.

The probability of being a mother of quadruplets, 2,500 times; of living more than 100 years after reaching 60, 2.5 million; and a plane crashing into a bird, 13.7 million times.

But don’t be put off by Mega. It’s hard, but math shows it’s possible. Only those who bet win. The draw will take place on December 31st. Who knows right?

*With information from Deborah Giannini