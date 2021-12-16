Mega-Sena: prize of R$6.5 million is raffled this Wednesday; see the result

Caixa Econômica Federal held, this Wednesday (15), the drawing for the 2438 Mega-Sena contest, with an estimated prize pool of R$6.5 million.

The numbers revealed tonight were: 04-11-19-25-37-55.

The event took place at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, and was broadcast live on Caixa’s social networks.

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% among 5 number correctors (Quina);

19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final competitions.

5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year with final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next competition, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).

Mega of the Turn

On December 31, the contest 2440 da Mega da Virada can pay the biggest prize in the history of Caixa lotteries. It will be R$ 350 million for those who match the six numbers drawn. Bets can be placed from November 16th.