Mercedes avoids fatigue in the courts and accumulates power over FIA in F1

Final and officially the 2021 championship has come to an end for Mercedes (Photo: AFP)

MICHAEL MASI: Is the F1 DIRECTOR’S SIGN OF THE TARGET FOR 2022?

The first thing in this analysis is the importance of being clear: Mercedes could never get any court in the world to change the final outcome and direction of the 2021 Formula 1 Drivers title. The FIA ​​would always let go of its guns to avoid tarnishing the image itself, of F1 and of the championship. So, as he ended up on the track with the checkered flag, Max Verstappen was and always would be the 2021 champion.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

With that written, then yes, it is possible to begin to understand the context in which Mercedes gave up on filing an official protest regarding the result and let this year’s immortal championship rest in peace. Mercedes avoids further extending the 2021 fight, leaving the tiresome battle between Hamilton and Verstappen in the past, for now. There was nothing to gain from the courts, but there is a possibility of taking some profit out of it.

“We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief about what we witnessed. Of course, losing a race is part of the game, but it’s different when you lose faith in racing. Together with Lewis, we deliberated carefully on how to respond to Formula 1 season closing events. We have always been guided by a love for this sport and we believe that all competitions should be won on merit. In Sunday’s race, many felt, including us, that many things that happened were not correct,” Mercedes said in a statement about the withdrawal.

“The reason we protested the result of Sunday’s race was that the safety-car regulation was applied in a new way that affected the race result, after Lewis held the lead and, of course, on his way to winning the Worlds. . We appealed in the interests of sports justice, and have since been in constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that competitors know the rules they are racing under and how they are enforced. That’s why we welcomed the FIA’s decision to set up a commission to analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of the rules, governance and decision-making process in Formula 1. We also welcomed the fact that they invited teams and pilots to participate”, he continued.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this committee to build a better Formula 1 – for all teams and all fans who love this sport as much as we do. We are going to hold the FIA ​​accountable for this process and, through this, we withdraw our appeal”, he added.

Toto Wolff and Mercedes have already started to put pressure on the FIA ​​(Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

Paddokkast #134: F1 2021: the best season ever

The announcement already paves the way for the next step: to put pressure on the FIA ​​as much as possible. Less than 24 hours before Mercedes pulls the field team out of this championship, the federation itself, after the meeting of the World Motorsport Council, publicly admitted that the actions of the F1 decision weekend need to be scrutinized.

“The World Council debated the remarkable 2021 season, noting that it was arguably the most intense and exciting competition year in recent memory. After submitting a report on the sequence of events that followed the incident at lap 53 of the Abu Dhabi GP of 2021 on December 12th, and in a constant search for improvement, the FIA ​​president proposed to the Council that there will be a detailed analysis and clarification exercise with all parties for the future. This proposal was accepted”, he pointed out.

The FIA ​​knows that the decision of Michael Masi, director of evidence since 2019, was a mess. What is impossible to know from the outside, at least not yet, is whether the style adopted by Masi in the last stages of the championship was born from his own interpretation of how F1 should work or from an internal guideline that the norm would have to be avoided if get involved in the fight that unfolds right at the time of F1’s greatest popularity among young audiences in decades.

Mercedes plays the responsibility when dealing with the commission announced by the FIA ​​the day before and openly says that the solution comes from them. Is the solution to change norms, change the director or involve one more mediator for decisions? F1 believes that avoiding contact between the race direction and the teams is the way to go, you will know.

The point is that F1 2021 works like the saying from the ‘Game of Thrones’ series: what is dead may never die – that what is dead never die. Mercedes has a political power in F1 today that no team other than Ferrari has had in Formula One since at least the turn of the millennium, but probably much longer than that. And you know it, of course.

Hamilton’s disappointment contrasts with Verstappen’s party (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram

That’s where the communiqué was born, small, but with Toto Wolff speaking to the press on the same day. Mercedes-AMG’s team manager and CEO Wolff says the “freestyle interpretation” of the rules has made Hamilton an “easy prey” in Abu Dhabi, denies him and Lewis going to the FIA ​​gala and even discusses the possibility retired seven-time champion, who still has a two-year contract.

“F1 is our microcosm and we create values ​​and beliefs, many of them kicked in last Sunday. I hope Lewis keeps racing because he is the best driver ever. We’ll be working on events over the coming weeks and months and, as a real pilot, I hope his heart says ‘I need to continue’ because he’s at his peak, but we have to go through the pain caused last Sunday because he’s a man of clear values ​​and it is difficult to understand what happened”, he argued.

Mercedes takes advantage of possible channels to pressure. The pressure will be on resolving what happened in Abu Dhabi and changing the clarifications for the races, but it goes further. Whenever it wants to discuss some structural element of the rules, at least in the short-term future, Mercedes will turn to the FIA ​​with the confidence of those who know they have the upper hand in the conversation. The FIA, after all, acts with guilt and constant pressure from those who know they played a key role in the championship decision against Hamilton. He doesn’t just know how he’s publicly admitted.

If the 2021 championship will not live clinging to the apparatus of the courts, it will remain in the memory and in the accumulated power of Mercedes, which grows. If Ferrari was left in the FIA’s hands after being caught in the act of illegal engines of 2019 and had to open the door to a series of changes it has historically opposed, now it is Mercedes who has the hand against the FIA. And it will throw its advantage whenever possible.

VERSTAPPEN CHAMPION OVER HAMILTON: ALL ABOUT F1 2021 | Paddock GP #272

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.