Mercedes confirms Hamilton and Wolff absences at FIA awards

Thursday (16) began with Mercedes finally coming out of the silence and issuing a statement after the controversial decision of Formula 1 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The team decided to withdraw the appeal against the final result of the race, but criticized the International Automobile Federation [FIA] and asked for clarity in the rules.

Mercedes made a point of emphasizing that losing is part of the sport, but they didn’t like the way the incidents happened at Yas Marina. In the final laps of the race, the race direction, commanded by Michael Masi, announced that the stragglers could not take the late lap. Soon after, the decision was reversed and the safety-car immediately left the track at the beginning of the last lap, causing confusion for several drivers and teams, allowing for an open fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, but which the seven times champion considered “manipulated”.

Due to intense controversy and dissatisfaction with the results of the track, Mercedes will be missing for the FIA ​​gala awards, this Thursday (16), in Paris. The event will finally crown Max Verstappen as the new F1 world champion, but will not feature Lewis Hamilton or Chief Toto Wolff.

Mercedes took the Builders in Abu Dhabi. But Toto Wolff will not receive the cup (Photo: Sebastian Kawka/Mercedes)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

At a press conference, Wolff said that the pair will not attend the event, but that the team will be represented by technical director James Allison. Mercedes will be crowned the eighth consecutive champion of the category, a title obtained last weekend, in Abu Dhabi.

“We are not there. I don’t go because of my loyalty to Lewis [Hamilton] and for my personal integrity. In a way, I’m trying to separate the anger at losing the Drivers’ Championship and, on the other hand, the pride and joy of achieving something unprecedented that deserves to be celebrated,” said Wolff.

“We will be represented by James Allison, who will pick up the trophy for our entire team in Brackley and Brixworth, who are expected to celebrate his eighth consecutive constructors title because he is a fantastic brand and one we are proud of,” he continued.

Earlier, Mercedes also made a point of praising Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s rivals for winning the world title. The Dutchman was congratulated and had his talent recognized after several intense battles on the tracks throughout the year.

“Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: we would like to express our sincere respect for their achievements this year. You made this a truly epic championship fight. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to fighting you on the track next season,” he wrote to Mercedes.

READ TOO

# Mercedes ends protest and congratulates Verstappen, but presses FIA for clarity

# Mercedes says “freestyle interpretation” of the rule made Hamilton an “easy target” in Abu Dhabi

“This is being manipulated”, reacted Hamilton in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: Reproduction)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.