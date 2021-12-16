Mercedes ends protest and congratulates rival, but presses FIA for clarity

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton by eight points and was F1 champion (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

After a few days of complete silence and disappearing from social media, Mercedes reappeared in a long statement. In it, the eight-time Formula 1 world champion team vehemently lamented the incidents that occurred in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP, but decided to abandon the protest over the result of the race.

Mercedes made a point of emphasizing that losing is part of the sport, but they didn’t like the way the incidents happened at Yas Marina. In the final laps of the race, the race direction, commanded by Michael Masi, announced that the stragglers could not take the late lap. Soon after, the decision was reversed and the safety-car immediately left the track at the beginning of the last lap, causing confusion for several drivers and teams, allowing for an open fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, but which the seven times champion considered “manipulated”.

F1’s decision led to much controversy between the teams (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

“We left Abu Dhabi at variance with what we witnessed. Of course, losing a race is part of the game, but it’s different when you lose faith in racing. Together with Lewis, we deliberated carefully on how to respond to Formula 1 season closing events. We have always been guided by a love for this sport and we believe that all competitions should be won on merit. In Sunday’s race, many felt, including us, that many things that happened were not correct,” Mercedes said in a statement.

“The reason we protested the result of Sunday’s race was that the safety-car regulation was applied in a new way that affected the race result, after Lewis held the lead and, of course, on his way to winning the Worlds. . We appealed in the interests of sports justice, and have since been in constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that competitors know the rules they are racing under and how they are enforced. That’s why we welcomed the FIA’s decision to set up a commission to analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of the rules, governance and decision-making process in Formula 1. We also welcomed the fact that they invited teams and pilots to participate”, he continued.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this committee to build a better Formula 1 – for all teams and all fans who love this sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA ​​accountable for this process and, through it, we have withdrawn our appeal”, he completes.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were also praised by Mercedes (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The statement also made a point of praising everyone involved in the fight for the world title, including the new champion Verstappen. The Dutchman was congratulated by the rival team, who recognized his talent and the intense battles on the track. There was also room to pour praise on Hamilton, who took runner-up.

“Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: we would like to express our sincere respect for their achievements this year. You made this a truly epic championship fight. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to fighting you on the track next season,” he wrote to Mercedes.

“Lastly, even if the Drivers’ World Championship didn’t end as we expected, we couldn’t be more proud of our team. Lewis, you are the greatest driver in Formula 1 history and you have driven with your heart every lap of this incredible season. You are an impeccable sportsman on and off the track and delivered a flawless performance. As a pure competitor and as a role model for millions of people around the world, we congratulate you,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton in action during the Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: Mercedes)

This Wednesday (15), the FIA ​​released the beginning of an in-depth analysis of what happened at the end of the race, with the indecision to define whether or not the latecomers could recover the lap during the presence of the safety-car and, afterwards addition, permission only to those who were between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The decision came at the meeting of the World Automobile Council.

In the separate communiqué described in the original, the FIA ​​lauded the “season of competitive excellence”, giving credit “to the participating drivers and teams”, giving praise to Max Verstappen for victory and the title and to Lewis Hamilton “for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship after the closing event of the season”.

From then onwards, the note starts talking about the reaction of the F1 and motorsport community, as well as the public, going straight to the case from lap 53. “The circumstances surrounding the use of the safety-car after the incident with Nicholas Latifi and related communications between the FIA ​​race direction team and the F1 teams have generated significant misunderstandings and reactions from F1 teams, drivers and fans, an argument that is tarnishing the image of the Championship and the due celebration of the first title the Drivers’ World Championship won by Max Verstappen and the eighth consecutive Constructors’ World Championship title won by Mercedes,” the FIA ​​statement said.

Next, the FIA ​​informs Jean Todt’s proposal for a thorough analysis of the events. “This matter will be discussed and addressed with all teams and riders to draw lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to participants, media and fans about current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring safety of pilots and employees. It is not only Formula 1 that can benefit from this analysis, but also, more generally, all other FIA championships”, added the note.

The dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP (Video: TSN)

