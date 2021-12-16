Mercedes withdraws complaint and decides not to take F1 championship final to court – 12/16/2021

Mercedes decided not to go ahead with its appeal to the stewards’ decision to deny the team’s protest against the decisions taken by Formula 1 race director Michael Masi during the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP. In the race that decided the world championship, Masi adopted an unprecedented procedure, which ended up putting Max Verstappen in a position to attack Lewis Hamilton, who led the entire race, in the last lap of the race, with new tires. Verstappen passed the English and became champion.

With that, the result is maintained. The International Automobile Federation had already gone ahead on Wednesday (15) saying that it will analyze what can be done in the regulation to avoid a similar situation in the future. In a statement released this Thursday (16), the team is available to help the federation in this regard. There is an excerpt from the statement, however, that draws attention, saying that the team will hold the FIA ​​responsible for what happened, without explaining exactly how.

The 2021 Formula 1 championship was one of the most disputed in history, Verstappen and Hamilton reached the final stage tied, and the Dutchman ended up winning by eight points. The season was also marked by controversies involving the race director, who ended up being a great character in the final.

Here’s the full release:

“We left Abu Dhabi not believing what we had just witnessed. Of course, losing a race is part of the game, but it’s different when you lose faith in the competition.

Together with Lewis, we deliberated carefully on how to respond to the events of the Formula 1 season finale. We have always been guided by our love for this sport and we believe that all competitions should be won on merit. In Sunday’s race, many felt, including us, that the way things turned out wasn’t right.

The reason we protested the race result on Sunday was because Safety Car rules were applied in a new way that affected the race result after Lewis was in the lead and on his way to winning the world championship.

We appealed for sports justice and since then we have had a constructive dialogue with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to clarify the situation with an eye to the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they race and how they will apply. Thus, we welcome the FIA’s decision to set up a commission to thoroughly analyze what happened in Abu Dhabi and to make the rules, as well as governance and decision-making in Formula 1 more robust. to be a part of it.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this committee to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA ​​accountable for this process and hereby withdraw our appeal.

To Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: We would like to express our sincere respect for your achievements this season. You guys made this Formula 1 championship title fight truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to fighting you on the track next season.

And finally, although this drivers’ championship didn’t turn out the way we expected, we couldn’t be more proud of our team.

Lewis, you are the greatest driver in Formula 1 history and left your heart on every lap of this incredible season. You are an impeccable sportsman on and off the track, and you performed impeccably. As a pure rival and role model to millions of people around the world, we congratulate you.

Valtteri, you have been such an important part of this team, winning five constructors’ championships in five seasons. Thank you for your outstanding contribution to the history of motorsport. Kiitos, Valtteri.

Finally, for each of the skilled and passionate men and women of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team at Brackley and Brixworth: you’ve written a historic chapter in Silver Arrow history by winning the eighth consecutive constructors’ championship. This is an unprecedented achievement. In simple words: it’s amazing. You are awesome.”

understand the case

Lewis Hamilton was leading the Abu Dhabi GP at 11.9 with six laps to go, and was close to securing his eighth world title when Nicholas Latifi crashed and his car stopped in the middle of the track. Masi then activated the Safety Car to neutralize the race until the track was cleared. Knowing that he would not have time to stop and get back in the lead, Mercedes did not call Hamilton into the pits, and he stayed on the track with tires already quite worn out. With a big gap to third place, Max Verstappen changed his tires.

From this moment on, the race director was waiting for the track to be cleaned to determine if it would be possible to carry out the complete procedure (order the latecomers to pass all the cars and the Safety Car, which can only be done if there is no more debris, to recover your turn) or whether the restart would be given to the stragglers among the cars fighting directly for position. At first, he decides to restart without allowing the latecomers to overtake and, minutes later, he changes his mind.

That’s when something unprecedented happens: Masi orders that only the cars that are between Hamilton and Verstappen discount their return, and the others stay where they are. And, soon after, it determines that the Safety Car will enter the pits. This violates two procedures listed in Article 48.12 of the sporting regulation, which governs how the race must be restarted when latecomers are allowed to cash in their lap. Based on this, Mercedes filed a protest shortly after the race. However, this protest was denied because, in the view of the stewards, article 15.3, by saying that the race director has control over decisions about the Safety Car, is above 48.12.

The problem with this decision is clear: if the race director has full powers, why do the other rules exist? Always remembering that team strategies are calculated based on what is written in the rules. It is to clarify this point that the commission installed by the FIA ​​will work.