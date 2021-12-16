merger approved, but in the stock market’s congestion

Like any developing economy, Brazil follows current trends in the first world. In the last decade, one of the main themes that gained acceleration here was the sector of car rental.

finds (RENT3), united (LCAM3) and moved (MOVI3) lead the segment, with complementary growth avenues, given their particularities.

Today, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the purchase of Unidas by Localiza, proposed in September 2020.

The autarchy recommended remedies for the operation, such as the sale of vehicles in a number that has not yet been defined and the sale of the “Unidas” brand. The entire process, however, should still take about nine months, when a new buyer will take over the assets.

In the end, Localiza will incorporate the actions of Unidas. Until then, play the game.

Actions against the numbers

The sector, represented by Localiza and Unidas, is equivalent to 1.94% of the Ibovespa — more than double the civil construction segment, which is more representative in the economy, for example.

The results in the third quarter of this year of the three companies were mostly above market expectations, showing their resilience in the economic recovery, with the renewal of operating records.

However, as much as it seems that the light is open for companies to bet a race, the shares are congested in the bad moment of the Brazilian stock exchange.

The concerns range from indebtedness and leverage with the Selic high cycle, to the shift in fuel prices. It makes sense?

Performance of actions in the sector in 12 months

What the market thinks about car leasing

According to data compiled by Refinitive, presented on the platform of the TradeMap, the optimism of analysts is the majority.

In the case of Localiza, there are 14 recommendations. Of these, 11 are for buys, two for holding the position and one for selling. THE upside is up to 83%.

For Unidas, the bias is the same. Consulted by Refinitive, of the ten analysts who follow the paper, eight recommend purchase and two maintenance. Nobody indicates sale.

As well as for Movida, which is indicated by 10 of the 14 analysts who follow the shares. Only four indicate maintenance.

Industry characteristics

The car rental sector has some relevant characteristics. The first one is to be is capital intensive, that is, using a lot of money to buy new vehicles.

This need leads to another feature. As they buy new vehicles in large volumes, car rental companies have the bargain of negotiating better prices. The cost per zero car that arrives at companies’ stores is much lower than that of the common customer.

Of the total assets of Localiza, shown below, 65% refer to fixed assets in cars (R$ 14.21 billion).

The sector also has few barriers to entry and is highly fragmented. After all, anyone can buy one, two or a few cars and rent them. While running the business on a small scale is difficult, it is possible.

However, both large and smaller players are benefiting from the change in user behavior.

Whether because of the high cost of acquiring the good (in this case, a car) or because of its practicality, many have chosen access over possession, a process that occurred in other sectors years ago — with the arrival of streamings against buying and selling DVDs, for example.

RAC took the lead, GTF is an avenue for growth and Used Cars shows improvement

In short, the sector is divided into three parts:

Rent a Car ( RAC , or car rental), short-term rentals (up to 30 days);

Fleet Outsourcing Management ( GTF );

Sell ​​of Used cars .

The first avenue was largely responsible for the change in the sector in recent years. The call e-hailing (trip sharing via travel by app) arrived in Brazil around 2014, and what seemed like a threat to rental companies has become an opportunity as more and more drivers rent their cars to work.

A sign of this was the growth of RAC revenue in large companies, above 20% between 2016-2017, while the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped 3.5%.

Localiza, Unidas and Movida account for around 75% of the car rental market, according to the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (ABLA). In the United States, the three largest companies in the sector capture 95% of the market.

Market fragmentation here is even more intense in the GTF. The three big companies concentrate only 38% of the market.

The trend is that, as companies understand that it is increasingly worthwhile to rent vehicles, delegating responsibility for the maintenance and depreciation of these assets to rental companies, large companies increase their protagonism, with bargaining in the acquisition of assets.

According to a survey by Unidas, outsourcing fleets can reduce operating costs with cars by approximately 25%. This cut is due to the scale negotiation with assemblers and workshops.

The Seminovos segment, in turn, drew attention during the pandemic. Until recently, a chronic problem in Movida’s operations, for example, the sale of used vehicles soared during the pandemic. The issue can be explained by some factors that complement each other:

With the scarcity of zero vehicles in the market, the used vehicle market was heated, raising the average sales ticket of companies; With the difficulty in buying new vehicles from automakers, rental companies allocated rental vehicles to used cars, taking advantage of the wave of sales and raising the rate of use of cars in the RAC, not leaving them parked in the yard.

Although it seems that the sale of used cars is secondary to the operation of companies, as it is not part of the core business in the segment, selling used cars satisfactorily is very important.

In the industry cycle, companies raise funds, buy cars, rent the vehicles and then sell them, repeating this process. If the used car sale is successful, the capital allocation (or cost of) for the purchase of zero vehicles is lower in the first stage of the cycle, making the operation more efficient.

And now?

In this sense, what can be expected from an operational point of view going forward? The vehicle rental (RAC) growth avenue should remain free, benefiting from the economic reopening. With the rising dollar, tourism should be concentrated within Brazilian borders, collaborating with short-term rents.

In addition, rising unemployment (about 14 million unemployed people) can fuel the demand for vehicles by application drivers.

On the GTF side, the pandemic brought the need for diligence with operating costs and lightness in liabilities on the part of companies, which may start looking for the product more.

At Seminovos, companies can continue surfing a favorable short term in terms of revenue, with sales benefiting from the troubled environment.

However, the delay in normalizing the purchase of new cars is worrying. In the third quarter, rental companies had to shorten the number of cars available for sale, in order to supply the rental operation. This tends to increase the average age of the vehicle fleet, which is not good either.

Vehicle production is still below expectations (24.8% drop in October compared to the previous year, according to Anfavea), which raises the price of cars to zero. The issue of lack of supplies, such as semiconductors, should only be resolved from 2023 onwards.

The medium and short term support the thesis for the long term, even with the disruption of the pandemic. However, why is the market so pessimistic about the sector?

Results remain robust

The result of the companies in the third quarter of this year was more than satisfactory. Check out the main numbers:

NET REVENUE A/A NET PROFIT A/A ROIC LTM LOCATE BRL 2.77 BILLION -9.6% BRL 671 MILLION +105% 16.8% UNITED BRL 1.55 BILLION -11.2% BRL 267.3 MILLION +116.5% 14.4% MOVE BRL 1.57 BILLION +52.1% BRL 259.4 MILLION +49.2% 13.6%

Individually, Localiza’s highlight was the solid improvement in results at RAZ and Used Cars. The numbers were also driven by a non-recurring effect of R$320 million, with the accumulation of tax credits in the period.

In the case of Unidas, the positive points came from all business lines. The highlight was fleet management. The company has the largest GTF fleet in the country, and managed to increase revenue by 36%, to R$ 470 million, with an increase in volumes and tariffs.

At Movida, attention was focused on the good results of the RAC tariff readjustments, fleet growth (an addition of 60 thousand cars in 12 months) and the incorporation of CS Frotas as of August.

The focal point of rental companies’ balance sheets is the measurement of value creation by companies. They are used to measuring this result based on the “spread”, that is, the difference between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the cost of debt.

At Localiza, the difference is 14.2 percentage points; at the United, the spread reaches 9.8 percentage points; at Movida, it is 9.7 percentage points, all close to the historical maximum.

But if everything seems to be a bed of roses, why are stocks falling? The answer is in debt and in your profile.

Selic is the red light for stocks on the Stock Exchange

The shares of rental companies, like most shares on the Stock Exchange, have suffered this year. The Ibovespa is one of the worst stock indexes in the world, a reflection of the country’s economic uncertainties and the movement of monetary contraction by the Central Bank (BC).

This is precisely the fear of the market. The indebtedness of rental companies is mostly concentrated in post-fixed debt, which increases as the Selic moves, heading to double digits again.

Localiza, for example, has a gross debt of R$ 10.75 billion. Of the total, 84% are linked to the CDI, whether in a spread locked or in percentage. In other words, R$9.03 billion of debt varies according to Copom decisions.

The company’s seventh debenture issue, for example, took place in July 2019, raising R$300 million. The contract rate was set at 109% of the CDI, which was equivalent to 6.43%. Today, this rate is already at 8.44%.

The positive side is that the cash value, in the order of R$ 3.49 billion, is also invested in 100% of the CDI, partially offsetting the “inertial” increase in indebtedness.

In the case of Unidas, the situation is similar, although there are some contracts linked to the IPCA. Movida, too. And, in this context, companies’ leverage has increased.

In the third quarter, the net debt/Ebitda ratio of Unidas rose 0.45 percentage points, to 2.49 times. Movida increased by 0.50 pp, to 2.9 times. The exception is Localiza, which maintains the relationship stable, at 1.9 times.

The indicators, below 3 times, remain controlled, but the trend is a flea behind the ear.

The good news, which mitigates the risks, is that cash is robust in all of the biggest companies in the sector. car rental. Localiza and Unidas have in availability everything they must pay until 2023, while Movida manages to cover the commitments until at least 2026.