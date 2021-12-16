Messi sends emotional message to friend Agüero after striker announces retirement – Sports

aguero left Manchester City towards Barcelona to play with the friend Lionel Messi. Could not repeat in a club the partnership of argentine team with the surprising departure of the star for the PSG. This Wednesday, after the confirmation of forced retirement, the shirt 10 paid a beautiful tribute to his attacking friend in an emotional farewell message. Other players have also posted messages of support.

“Practically a whole career together, Kun… We have had very beautiful moments and others not so much, but everyone has united us more and more and made us more friends. And we will continue living together off the field. With the great joy of building the Cup America so recently, with all the achievements you’ve conquered in England…”, began his post, Messi.

“The truth is that it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you love most because of what happened. You will certainly continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and we who love you will be with you”, he guaranteed. “Now a new stage of your life begins and I am convinced that you will live it with a smile and with all the illusion you put in everything. All the best in this new stage! I love you very much, I will miss you a lot. to be with you on the field, from when we were together with the national team…”

The commotion for the retirement of the goalscorer who made history at Manchester City was great and former teammates also made a point of paying homage to Agüero.

“I’m sad to see you retire today, but I’m also excited about your future. You have a lot to offer the game. You will continue to be one of the greatest,” wrote former City captain Yayá Touré. The Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, also a teammate of City, defined the Argentine as a legend. “One of the best strikers of all time. I wish the future legend all the best. See you soon.”

Even rivals sympathized with the Argentine. “It was an honor to compete against a player like you, Kum Agüero, one of the best in the world. Good luck for you and your family,” posted Real Madrid.

“Dear Agüero, these are the most unfair circumstances that exist. Congratulations on your incredible career, lots of courage and go enjoy what truly matters, life,” emphasized defender Sérgio Ramos, now at PSG.