Micron Breakthrough Leads UK Pandemic Cases Record | World

THE United Kingdom registered 78,610 new cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday, a record since the beginning of pandemic . The brand was established as the country faces an outbreak caused by omicron variant , which appears to be more transmissible than previous strains of the coronavirus .

The previous record, 68,053 cases, was recorded in early January, shortly after the UK entered a lockdown to contain a wave of contagion caused by the alpha variant, discovered in the country.

British health officials have said hospitalizations for omicron are likely to increase in the coming weeks, a result of what the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a “tsunami” of infections.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said yesterday that the omicron cases are doubling every two days, at a much faster pace than the other variants detected in the country, which needed four to five days to do the same.

By British government calculations, omicron could infect 1 million people in the UK by the end of the year, despite some restrictions reintroduced by Johnson to curb the spread of the new variant.

The UK Health Safety Agency reported that 4,671 new cases of omicron were confirmed today, bringing the total since the variant’s arrival to 10,017. However, authorities believe the actual number of infections caused by the strain is much higher.

The agency’s chief executive, Jenny Harries, said earlier in the British Parliament that omicron probably represents the “most significant threat” the UK has faced since the start of the pandemic. She also confirmed that the case growth rate appears to be much higher than that seen in other variants.

The latest restrictions proposed by Johnson were approved yesterday by the British Parliament, but thanks to the support of the Labor opposition. Allies of the prime minister voted against the government measures and were especially against the requirement of vaccination certificates in some establishments.

It is still unclear whether vaccines can neutralize the omicron, although some preliminary studies have indicated that there is a loss of effectiveness with just two doses, suggesting the need for an extra dose to combat the variant.

Johnson has been betting on the vaccine booster campaign to curb the advance of omicron and, for now, has ruled out the possibility of imposing new restrictions in the UK.