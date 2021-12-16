Minimum salary for November should be almost R$ 6 thousand, points out Dieese

Through data released by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies (Dieese), the November minimum wage should be BRL 5,969.17. This value was calculated as necessary for the worker to live decently well and have, in fact, purchasing power that meets their needs.

In Dieese’s methodology, a survey is carried out through the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket to add the value of the basic items of a food purchase for the month. Added to this, there are other expenses with electricity, transport, housing, health and others.

The current minimum wage is R$1,100.00, which represents a value far below what is necessary. A survey on the most expensive food basket in the month is taken as a parameter.

Most expensive staple baskets

For Dieese’s calculation basis, the most expensive food baskets in the country were calculated, with Florianópolis taking first place, with a value of R$ 710.53. It is noteworthy that the items are even the most basic in the composition of the basket.

The second most expensive basket for the month was in São Paulo, which showed a value of R$ 692.27 and Porto Alegre (R$ 685.32). For a family that survives on the minimum wage, the values ​​only with food represent more than 70% and 60% of the floor.

Minimum wage forecast in 2022

For 2022, there is already an estimate that the minimum wage will reach BRL 1,210.00, but it is noteworthy that this value does not represent real gain or increase in purchasing power. This is because it only matches inflation, but cannot overcome it.

That is, if projected above the inflation rate. These calculations also extend to people who are INSS insured.